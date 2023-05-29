MP John Musila, dressed in a robe with anti-LGBTI messages, enters the Ugandan Parliament to vote on the new homophobic law, on March 21. Ronald Kabuubi (AP)

The president of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, has promulgated this Monday one of the most severe anti-LGTBI laws in the world according to the United Nations, since it not only maintains life imprisonment for sexual acts between people of the same sex, but also condemns “the promotion of homosexuality” with up to 20 years in prison and “aggravated homosexuality” with the death penalty. This was confirmed by the spokesperson for the Ugandan Parliament, Anita Annet Among, through a statement: “We have responded to the cry of our people, we have legislated to protect the sanctity of the family (…) we have stood firm to defend our culture and the aspirations of our people,” he said. Its approval has generated great concern among the LGTBI community and a strong rejection in the West.

Homosexual relations were already a crime in Uganda punishable with sentences of up to life imprisonment, according to the norm until now in force, which dated from the British colonial era. The new law, which arises in a context of resurgence of homophobia in Africa, maintains these penalties and adds the punishment of 20 years in prison for those who publicly defend homosexuality, a somewhat vague concept that has sown panic among the LGTBI community. Similarly, the “crime of aggravated homosexuality” is introduced, which includes “repeat offenders” who transmit HIV to others or who have intimate relationships with minors or people with functional diversity, who can be punished with the death penalty. .

Ugandan LGTBI activists have reacted with outrage. “Right now we are presenting an appeal before the Constitutional Court signed by ten people, myself among them. We will fight until our last breath,” said lesbian feminist Kasha Jacqueline Nabagesera. For his part, Frank Mugisha, director of Sexual Minorities Uganda, warned of the near unanimity of parliamentary support for the law and the possible emergence of “mass arrests” and a wave of popular justice against him. “We are really very concerned, this law is going to do a lot of damage to the Ugandan LGTBI community,” he told France Press. Likewise, the Ugandan activist Clare Byarugaba pointed out that “the president has today legalized state-sponsored homophobia and transphobia. It is a very dark and sad day.”

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said Monday that he was “dismayed” by the entry into force of a law that he describes as “draconian and discriminatory, probably the worst of its kind in the world.” His office clarified through Twitter that this regulation is “contrary to the Constitution and international treaties” and that it opens the door to “systematic violations of the rights of LGTBI people.” For her part, Ashwanee Budoo-Scholts, director of Human Rights Watch for Africa, said that it is “a serious blow to freedom of expression and association.” Institutions that fight against HIV assure that the law jeopardizes progress against this disease and its stigma.

Denounce “all homosexual acts”

A first draft of the rule reached the Ugandan Parliament on March 21, where it was approved by a large majority. In addition to the aforementioned provisions, the proposal condemned the fact of declaring oneself homosexual and the obligation for neighbors, teachers, relatives or friends to report “all homosexual acts” to the authorities. All this generated a wave of indignation in the West. Groups such as Amnesty International and governments such as the United States exerted pressure to try not to ratify it.

The US Secretary of State himself, Anthony Blinken, assured two days later that “the anti-homosexuality law approved by the Ugandan Parliament undermines the fundamental rights of all Ugandans and could reverse progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS” and urged President Museveni to “seriously reconsider the implementation of this legislation.” John Kirby, spokesman for the White House, even warned of economic sanctions if the law entered into force.

These pressures paid off initially. President Museveni returned the law to Parliament, urging the deputies to remove certain provisions from the text, such as the clause that alluded to sexual identity or the mandatory nature of reporting, alleging that it could cause “conflicts in society.” The parliamentarians once again approved a new bill on May 2 in which they withdrew these articles, but maintained the sentences for promotion and “aggravated homosexuality.” Specifically, the Ugandan House Parliamentary and Legal Affairs Committee accepted that the intent of the law was to criminalize sexual acts carried out between people of the same sex, but not to punish a person based on their declared sexuality. .