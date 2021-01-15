Uganda | Opposition candidate declared winner of Uganda’s presidential election after preliminary results hinted at incumbent president in significant leadership

Opposition leader Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi, said his party’s election officials were beaten and expelled from their workstations. According to Wine, the ballot box had also been opened and refilled.

Uganda dominated for decades Yoweri Musevenin challenged in Thursday’s presidential election Bobi Wine claimed on Friday that he was an election winner. This contradicts the preliminary election results, according to which Museveni, 76, who is aiming for his sixth term, would be in considerable leadership.

Opposition leader Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi, said on Friday his party’s election officials were beaten and expelled from their jobs in the north and west of the country. According to Wine, the ballot box had also been opened and refilled.

The news agency AFP reports this.

People Power, Wine, 38, representing Our Power, also accused his opponent of giving some voters only ballot papers for parliamentary elections.

The presidential election was held on Thursday alongside the parliamentary elections.

Ugandan reggae star, current politician Bobi Wine, greeted his supporters in Kampala after voting on Thursday.­

According to Wine, the preliminary results are a “complete scam”. They had received less than a third of the ballots. According to the results, Museven’s support at that point was 63.9 percent and Winen’s 28.

“I am very confident that the company has outpaced by far the dictator,” Wine said to reporters. “What ever [vaalien tuloksesta] it is a complete hoax. ”

The final results are expected to be completed on Saturday.

Ugandan incumbent President Yoweri Museveni showed his ink-stained thumb after casting his ballot in Thursday’s election. The picture was taken in Kiruhura.­

Incumbent president Yoweri Museveni has led Uganda in East Africa since 1986. He rose to prominence after the military coup and has since ensured the continuation of his power, including by violating the constitution.

Museven has his merits: he has been praised for, for example, beating the HIV epidemic and economic growth. The authoritarian regime has still been violent towards its challengers. Opposition figures have been beaten and transit to prison during the election.

On Monday soldiers attacked Bobi Wine’s home while he was giving an interview to a Kenyan radio station.

“I see soldiers beating my security guard,” Wine said before turning off the phone. Police have killed rioters and protesters in the streets.

On Tuesday, Ugandans were denied access to many social media platforms. On Friday, the internet was still down. Wine promised to provide evidence of his allegations of electoral fraud once he accessed the internet again.

Ugandan security officials are investigating vehicles in front of the home of opposition leader Bobi Wine in Kampala Magere on Friday.­