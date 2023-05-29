Uganda no longer receives money from the Netherlands to promote law enforcement. Minister Liesje Schreinemacher (Development Cooperation) is turning off the money tap now that the president of the country has approved one of the strictest anti-gay laws in the world. In Uganda, HIV patients, among others, can now face the death penalty if they have sex with someone of the same sex.

Schreinemacher calls it “terrible that Uganda is definitively opting for extreme anti-LGBTQ+ legislation”, now that President Yoweri Museveni has ratified it. This step has consequences for the aid that the Netherlands provides to the country. The law enforcement support program is being discontinued. This prevents Dutch money from being used to prosecute Ugandan homosexuals.

The Justice Law and Order Sector program was worth 25 million euros in the coming years. Schreinemacher now keeps that money in his pocket. "In the meantime, we continue to actively support the protection of the LGBTIQ+ community," said the VVD minister.

Schreinemacher is still looking into whether other aid programs running in Uganda should also be stopped. She will decide on this later.

Jail sentence for ‘promoting’ homosexuality

The strict law has recently been strongly criticized by Western governments, international companies and human rights organizations, among others. In addition to the death penalty for active homosexual HIV patients, the law also includes a provision whereby people can go to prison for 20 years if they ‘promote’ homosexuality. Same-sex relationships were already illegal in Uganda.

Activists who are committed to LGBTIQ + rights in the African country fear that they will have to cease their activities. Uganda’s LGBTIQ+ community has faced arrests and harassment by law enforcement. The situation would have been made worse by the law, which has been weakened slightly at the request of the president.

Museveni had sent back an earlier version of the law to parliament with points for improvement. The new version was approved in early May. The toughest measures have remained in place, but the amended version of the law no longer states that it is a criminal offense to be LGBTIQ+. Reporting homosexual contacts is also no longer mandatory, unless a child is involved.

International outrage over Uganda’s anti-gay law The United States and international organizations, among others, also react with horror to the new anti-gay law in Uganda. US President Joe Biden is considering sanctions such as visa restrictions for Ugandans and less aid. He speaks of a tragic violation of human rights. Human rights organization Amnesty International calls it a ‘hopelessly black day for LGBT rights and for Uganda’. The United Nations human rights organization has also lashed out at the law. The Aidsfonds is very concerned about the consequences of the law for HIV care. “The number of HIV infections will increase explosively due to the new measures.”

