Ugandan president of 35 years, Yoweri Museveni, was declared the winner of last Thursday’s presidential elections, with which he reaches his sixth consecutive term. According to the country’s electoral commission, Museveni beat his main rival Bobi Wine, who maintains that there was manipulation of votes, after a cut in the Internet service. This Saturday, the streets began to empty for fear of possible clashes between the security forces and supporters of the popular opponent.

From guerrilla to eternal president of Uganda. This Saturday, January 16, the country’s Electoral Commission declared that the current president, Yoweri Museveni, won the presidential elections with 58.64% of the votes, compared to 34% of his main opponent at the polls, the singer-turned-legislator, Bobi Wine. The participation was 52%, according to the government entity.

But in a country where 80% of the population is under 30 years of age, and which has not met another president, not everyone trusts the legitimacy of the results of the last elections. Several reasons strengthen the doubts: on the one hand, the cut of the Internet service just one day before the elections and that continues without being restored. On the other, the arrests of independent observers, added to the fact that the authorities did not allow the accreditation of the majority of those who were about to monitor the elections.

The US ambassador to Kampala, Natalie Brown, reproached the Ugandan government for denying accreditation to 75% of its observers, to which spokesperson Ofwono Opondo responded that, after the assault on the Capitol, Washington was the least indicated to “preach “or supervising others.

“The electoral process in Uganda has been fundamentally flawed,” said the top US diplomat for Africa, Tibor Nagy, who called for the immediate and complete restoration of Internet access. He warned that “the US response depends on what the Ugandan government does now.”

Musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, speaks during a press conference at his home in Magere, Uganda, on January 15, 2021. © AFP – Sumy Sadruni

Meanwhile, Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, alleges that there was manipulation of votes and assured that he has a video evidence of the alleged electoral fraud and that he will share its content as soon as Internet connections are restored.

Likewise, the main opposition candidate denounced on Friday that hundreds of soldiers surrounded his house and did not allow him to leave. Deputy Army spokesman Deo Akiiki responded that the uniformed officers were assessing possible threats the politician could face upon leaving. “They could be preventing it in the interest of their own safety,” he said.

Wine, 38, says he represents an entire generation tired of living “under a dictatorship.”

The electoral results are known after the worst wave of pre-electoral violence

The electoral campaign passed in an unstable way. Both Wine and other presidential candidates were beaten and harassed. Furthermore, at least 50 people died during the anti-government protests in November.

The main opposition candidate was even arrested several times during the electoral campaign. However, he was not convicted, which allowed him to continue with his intentions to reach the Presidency.

Many consider this to have been the worst wave of pre-election violence in the nation, since Museveni, now 76, took office in 1986.

This month, Wine filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court denouncing alleged torture and other abuses by government security forces, pointing to several officials as responsible, including Museveni.

When the Electoral Commission announced the results this Saturday, practically all the stores in Kampala remained closed and the streets began to empty for fear of possible clashes between the security forces and supporters of the popular opponent.

Museveni came to power on January 26, 1986, after leading a guerrilla war with which his men took the capital of the country and seized power from Tito Okello, who also exercised an authoritarian regime. At that time, the military promised to restore democracy.

The long-time president justified his campaign to continue in power by ensuring that his extensive experience in office makes him the best leader and promises to bring stability and progress.

With Reuters, AP and EFE