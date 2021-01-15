Uganda’s electoral commission reported on Friday that outgoing President Yoweri Museveni was leading the presidential election after counting 29.4% of the votes. According to the data provided by the commission, he would have 63.9% of the votes counted, compared to 28.4% for his main rival, rapper Bobi Wine, who claimed to have evidence of massive fraud and announced legal action in court .

With internet service blocked and strong security measures, 17.7 million Ugandans went to the polls on Thursday, January 14, to elect a new president. Yoweri Museveni – who is seeking his sixth consecutive term – and popular singer Bobi Winem, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, were the leading candidates. The Ugandan electoral commission reported this Friday that Museveni leads the elections, with 63.9% of the votes (1,852,263 in total) after the scrutiny of 29.4% of the votes.

The second most voted candidate would have been Bobi Wine with 28.4% of the votes (821,874) in total). However, he said on Friday that he will not accept the results, and claimed to have evidence of massive fraud in the elections. “I am sure that we defeated the dictator with a difference,” he asserted, after affirming that he has a video that supposedly confirms the electoral fraud.

(COMBO / FILES) This combination of images created on January 11, 2021 shows Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (L) and Ugandan musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi (D), also known as Bobi Wineident of Uganda. (Photos by Sumy Sadurni and YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP) AFP – SUMY SADURNI, YASUYOSHI CHIBA

“We are putting all legal, constitutional and non-violent options on the table,” Wine told Reuters. “I will be happy to share the videos of all the scams and irregularities as soon as the Internet is restored,” he added.

Any candidate can present his arguments before the supreme court. While the United States and the European Union did not send international observers, the African Union and the East African Community did. So far, no body has spoken. Neither has Museveni made any statements.

Suspension of internet and social networks after accusations of repression in campaign

Wine’s words refer to the internet shutdown decreed by the government on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 13, until further notice, something that the electoral commission certified would not interfere with the vote counting process. “We are not using the local internet to transmit our results, we are using our own system,” Simon Byabakama, president of the electoral commission, said without elaborating.

A day before this measure, the government also ordered the blocking of social networks and instant messaging services, something that affected the end of Wine’s campaign, which managed to mobilize youth in favor of change and made Facebook one of your main platforms to spread your message.

Posters of Bobi Wine, candidate in the Ugandan presidential elections on January 14, and of the immovable President Yoweri Museveni on January 4, 2021, in Kampala. AFP – SUMY SADURNI

The campaign in Uganda was marked by violence and repression against the opposition to Museveni. The elections had a strong military presence in the streets, opposition meetings were prohibited or intervened by the authorities, and Wine himself was arrested on several occasions during the campaign.

In that wave of repression, several Wine followers were killed by forces loyal to the president, three journalists and a bodyguard after a massive act. Bobi Wine and his followers accused the government of repression, noting that Museveni is reluctant to give up the power it has held since 1986. The government justified the measures by claiming that it was trying to stop illegal meetings during the Covid-19 crisis.

With AP and Reuters.