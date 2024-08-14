Uganda | In a landfill landslide in Uganda, 30 have already died, dozens are still missing

Uganda|The cause of the landslide was the heavy rains that hit Uganda.

in Uganda On Wednesday, around 40 people were still missing following a landslide at a landfill in the northern part of the capital Kampala, the police said. By Wednesday, the bodies of 30 people had been found under the landmasses of Saturday’s landslide.

The authorities had previously said that there were several children among the victims.

The cause of the landslide was the heavy rains that hit Uganda. According to the authorities, people had also built their houses too close to the landfill.

“The administration should have moved the people elsewhere and paid them compensation if they once wanted a landfill here. They just let the accident happen,” accused the local community leader Abubaker Semuwemba Lwanyaga.

President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni has ordered an investigation to find out why people are allowed to live too close to the mountains of waste.

For decades, all the capital’s waste has been transported to the landfill located in the Kiteez area.