Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said, on Saturday, that the government is in the process of implementing a night curfew, closing places of worship and entertainment, and restricting movement to and from two Ebola-affected areas for a period of 21 days.
He added, in a televised speech, that the work of these measures, which aims to limit the spread of the disease, will begin immediately in the regions of “Mubindi” and “Kasanda” in central Uganda, which are the epicenter of the pandemic.
“These are temporary measures aimed at controlling the spread of Ebola. We must all cooperate with the authorities in order to end this outbreak in the shortest possible time,” Museveni said.
The Ugandan president announced that 15 people have died from infection with the virus since the East African country announced the outbreak of the disease on September 20.
