





NAIROBI (Reuters) – Two more people in an isolation unit at Uganda’s main hospital have tested positive for Ebola, bringing the total number of cases reported at the facility to five, the health minister said on Sunday.

The five confirmed cases in Kampala are the first known transmission of the virus in the city, days after the Information Ministry said the country’s Ebola outbreak was under control and was expected to end by the end of the year.

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said on Saturday that three patients out of 60 people isolated at Mulago Hospital in Kampala had tested positive for the disease a day earlier.

She said the three infected people had contact with a patient from Kassanda district in central Uganda who died in Mulago.

“Two more contacts from the Kassanda case, who are quarantined at the Mulago isolation facility, tested positive for Ebola yesterday…” Aceng said on Twitter.

She added that the two patients were transferred to a treatment unit at a hospital in Entebbe, 41 km away.

The government has introduced a three-week lockdown in the Mubende and Kassanda districts of central Uganda, the epicenter of the outbreak of the Sudanese variant of the Ebola virus.

A Health Ministry statement said on Sunday that the outbreak had infected 75 people and killed 28.

The government said last week that two other confirmed Ebola cases in Kampala came from Mubende and were considered to have originated there, not the capital.

