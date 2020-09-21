It is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in Africa.

A fire destroyed part of the main building at Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda, Ugandan police said on September 20. “We believe the fire started on the roof, then spread to the upper floors, which house the archives and finance departments”said Luke Oweyesigire, deputy police spokesperson for the Kampala area, according to AFP. “A lot of property has been destroyed. The investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.”, he said.

Immense flames ravaged in the middle of the night the right side and then the left side of the building of this establishment, one of the most prestigious and oldest in Africa, which hosts 35,000 students and 3,000 postdoctoral fellows.

“The top floor which housed a large part of our documents burned down”, declared on the Makerere site the vice-president of the establishment, the professor Barbabas Nawangwe, who wanted to be reassuring: according to him, most of the documents had been digitized.

Who is behind burning of MUK #MakerereFire pic.twitter.com/gQbaWyAy5A – Charles Walker (@ Charles_walker4) September 20, 2020

“It’s a very dark morning for Makekere University. Our iconic administration building has caught fire and destruction is implausibleBarnabas Nawangwe also wrote on Twitter. “But we are determined to restore the building to its historic state as quickly as possible “, specified this professor of architecture.

It’s that confirmed by the First Lady Janet Museveni, also Minister of Education and Sports, who immediately went to the scene to assess the damage and assure his interlocutors that the ivory tower will be restored to its original form.

“What a sad morning to wake up with the ivory tower in flames!”, for his part said the opponent to President Museveni Bobi Wine on Twitter.

Makerere, Makerere

We build for the future

The great Makerere

Great, great and mighty

The walls around thee

Great, great and mighty

The gates beside thee! What a sad morning to wake up to the Ivory Tower in flames! Urgent & independent inquiry required. @MakerereU pic.twitter.com/uwcvRABw91 – BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) September 20, 2020

The main building, a white building with blue shutters topped by a square tower, was completed in 1941. Established in 1922, this technical institute has gradually become an educational center of excellence in East Africa, particularly in the 60s.

In 1970, during an official ceremony, the first Ugandan president, Apollo Milton Obote, was joined by his Tanzanian counterpart Julius Nyerere, a former student of Makerere University, but also by the Kenyan Jomo Kenyatta and the Zambian Kenneth Kaunda, tells the website of the institution created for its 90th anniversary in 2012.