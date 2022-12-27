Musa Hasahya, a Ugandan farmer with 12 marriages, 102 children and 568 grandchildren, has decided he no longer wants to have children. After raising such a large family, the 67-year-old said he doesn’t want to continue fathering, and has recommended that his wives consider using birth control pills.

The man and his huge family live in Lusaka, where polygamy is legal. Recently, due to his bad economic conditions, two wives have asked for separation.

Talking to the British tabloid Sun, Musa stated that in his opinion a man cannot remain happy with only one wife. He also explained that all of his wives reside in the same house so he can “keep an eye on” and that they can’t enter into affairs with other men.

“My income has gotten lower and lower over the years due to the rising cost of living, and my family has gotten bigger and bigger,” Musa added, lamenting that she can no longer support everyone.

His first wife, Hanifa, married her in 1971 at the age of 16, right after he left school. Two years later, he became a father for the first time. His children range in age from 6 to 51 years.

The eldest is 21 years older than his younger stepmother. Musa said he can identify his children and grandchildren, but he doesn’t know all of their names.

His youngest wife, Juleka, mother of 11 of his children, said: “I won’t have any more. I saw the bad financial situation and now I’m on birth control pills.”

Musa’s inability to work as hard as before, due to his poor health, is one of the causes of the family’s financial decline. The farmer has asked the government for help in guaranteeing an education for all his offspring.