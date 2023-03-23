Uganda, the death penalty for gays and the reactions of world leaders

In thirty countries of the world people LGBTQ+ they still come incriminatebut an African state has gone much further, in Uganda they will come sentenced to death. The shock law was voted by the entirety Parliament and froze the whole world. She had already thought about it in 2014– we read in the Corriere della Sera – but then the measure was rejected from the Constitutional Court for “a defect in form”. This time only the signature of the president-autocrat Yoveri is missing Museveniwho has always taken sides against rights of the LGBTQ+ community. Up the other night 389 deputies only two members of the governing party voted “no”, who are worth mentioning by name: Fox Odoi-Oywelowo and Paul Kwizera.

Uganda – continues the Corriere – arises cutting edge of this homophobic crowd. It is also forbidden to say it: whoever declares himself LGBTQ+ risk 20 years of prison. There capital punishment is foreseen for the cases of what is defined «aggravated homosexuality», when there is the involvement of minors or people with AIDS. The «anti-homosexuality law» provoked outraged reactions inside and outside the small African country, the one that boasts the younger population of the world (average age 16 years). On March 16, a contemptuous Museveni proclaimed on TV that “Western countries should stop trying to to impose their deviant practices to the rest of the world”.

