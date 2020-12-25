At least 26 people died in the sinking of a boat on Lake Albert on Wednesday, which marks the border between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ugandan officials said on Friday (December 25th).

This boat, which carried passengers between Songa Lendu and Pakwack, two Ugandan sites in the northeast of the lake, “faced strong winds and was wrecked”said a Ugandan administration official in charge of Songa Lendu.

“The boat was carrying more than 50 people, 26 bodies were recovered, and 21 people were rescued”, he said. “The search is continuing and we do not expect to find any other survivors”, he added.

A regional maritime police official in charge of Lake Albert confirmed this report, indicating that the missing passengers were now considered to be “missing”. Shipwrecks are relatively common on the lake. In June, 18 people had died after the sinking of two boats in the Congolese part of the lake.