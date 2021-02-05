Ugandan activist Stella Nyanzi has found refuge in Kenya. Virulent opponent of the regime of President Yoweri Museveni, 77 years old including 35 years in power, the activist has finally resolved to go into exile. His lawyer, Professor George Luchiri Wajackoyah, said his client had requested political asylum, the Kenyan newspaper reports The East African.

The persecution to which she is subject by the Museveni regime, whose power has been reinforced by a sixth term contested by the opposition, is at the origin of her decision. “The kidnappings and detentions of political actors were drawing closer to me. My children were targeted by the police. I left prison in February of last year (2020) and I don’t want to go back “, said Dr Stella Nyanzi in a telephone interview, indicatesThe East African. She joined Kenya “disguised” to avoid being spotted and her children are “in a secure house” in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

The movement under whose banner she recently campaigned to become a Member of Parliament, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC, the Forum for Democratic Change) has also relayed the news of his departure into exile. Since 2017, the activist has been the subject of a ban on leaving the country pronounced after she notably Janet Museveni treaty, the First Lady and Minister of Education, “empty brain”.

“Focusing on the priority of loving my children is a wonderful pastime”, she wrote on February 4, 2021 on social networks in an illustrated post by a photo of her with her three children.

Still on social networks, she summed up in December his year 2020 made many arrests since his release in February after 15 months of imprisonment. After being hospitalized twice in April, for poisoning, but also because of her failing kidneys, she will then be arrested, and sometimes imprisoned, in May, in June where she celebrated her 46 years, in July, in September and in October.

The year 2020 is also that of his first political incursion told under the hashtag # FromPrison2Parliament, in a context where the repression against opponents was brought to its height during the campaign for the general elections of January 2021. It is with a helmet and a bulletproof vest that Bobi Wine, the main adversary of President Museveni, defended his candidacy.

To the point where the opposition, including Stella Nyanzi, has “choose prudence rather than risk”, she wrote on social networks in November 2020. “Sometimes prudence is better than risk, especially when a demented attacker, loaded with bullets, murders innocent people for no reason.”

Yesterday’s peaceful protest was called off because many comrades were very fearful of the violence, bloodshed, murders, arrests, looting and riots on the streets of Kampala. I chose to defy against dying. I thing bail over risk. # FromPrison2Parliament. pic.twitter.com/91Dddk182z – Stella Nyanzi (@drstellanyanzi) November 21, 2020

(Yesterday’s peaceful protest was called off because many comrades were very afraid of violence, bloodshed, killings, arrests, looting and riots in the streets of Kampala. I chose to challenge against death. I chose caution over risk.)

Today, Stella Nyanzi seems to have decided to give a little breathing space to her body which has been severely strained in recent years. “I’m back home (after his release), deeply traumatized. I am still recovering from the traumas and torture I suffered in prison. In 2019, she miscarried while in detention. Her body is the victim of the permanent repression of a power that, this anthropologist specializing in sexual questions, also fights with its nudity and crudity. Like words, especially through his poems.

In one of them published on September 16, 2018, the day after the celebration of the Ugandan leader’s birthday, she hopes that the “dictator” is “stillborn” . In her country, the activist is part of a current of verbal political opposition called the “radical rudeness” (radical rudeness) in vogue since the 1940s. This raw and filthy mode of expression was then used to challenge the British colonist. The Kenyan exile of Dr Stella Nyanzi should not reduce his verbal virulence towards Yoweri Museveni.