Uganda | 25 dead in a terrorist attack on a school

Militants of the rebel group set fire to the school’s dormitory and stole food, killing 25 people in the process.

Islamist militants killed 25 people in a terrorist attack on a school in western Uganda near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ugandan police said on Saturday. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

Behind the act of terrorism are members of the Allied International Forces (AFD) who attacked Lhubirira High School in Mpondwe. AFD is a rebel group with extremist Islamist characteristics in eastern Congo.

According to local police, the militants set the dormitory on fire and looted food late on Friday.

“So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the school and transferred to Bwera hospital. Eight victims are still in critical condition at Bwera hospital,” Ugandan police said on Twitter.

The police have not said how many of the dead are schoolchildren.

According to the police, the soldiers are trying to catch the militants who fled towards the Virunga National Park.

Reuters reports that the AFD attacked a village in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo in April, killing at least 20 people.