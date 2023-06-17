Saturday, June 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Uganda | 25 dead in a terrorist attack on a school

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Uganda | 25 dead in a terrorist attack on a school

Militants of the rebel group set fire to the school’s dormitory and stole food, killing 25 people in the process.

Islamist militants killed 25 people in a terrorist attack on a school in western Uganda near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ugandan police said on Saturday. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

Behind the act of terrorism are members of the Allied International Forces (AFD) who attacked Lhubirira High School in Mpondwe. AFD is a rebel group with extremist Islamist characteristics in eastern Congo.

According to local police, the militants set the dormitory on fire and looted food late on Friday.

“So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the school and transferred to Bwera hospital. Eight victims are still in critical condition at Bwera hospital,” Ugandan police said on Twitter.

The police have not said how many of the dead are schoolchildren.

According to the police, the soldiers are trying to catch the militants who fled towards the Virunga National Park.

See also  Prime Minister Johnson says "Sorry" - but he is still facing strong headwinds

Reuters reports that the AFD attacked a village in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo in April, killing at least 20 people.

#Uganda #dead #terrorist #attack #school

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The most talked about people of SPIEF named

The most talked about people of SPIEF named

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result