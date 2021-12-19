Founded in 2018 by former students of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), Instituto Reditus manages an endowment fund whose objective is to support projects by the institution’s students. In Latin, the word reditus it means return, retribution.

The first public notice issued by the institute distributed R$100,000 to 12 innovative projects by young students, including an autonomous drone to patrol and deter environmental crimes and an atmospheric sounding rocket platform to transport experiments on board. The second notice, launched in August this year, will distribute R$ 300 thousand to 17 projects.

It received 55 applications, involving 538 students, a 67% growth compared to the first public notice. Currently, the focus for support is centered in the areas of engineering, computer science and mathematics at UFRJ, he informed the Brazil Agency Henrique Duarte, president, one of the founders of the institute and a former engineering student at the university. The next notice will be released in August 2022.

Duarte explained that the donation model (endowment), adopted by the Reditus Institute, is characterized by receiving donations to form an asset and transferring the income obtained from this asset to the projects. “The size of the transfer will depend on how much we manage to raise”. Duarte noted that the more people donate, the more it is possible to transfer and generate impact for UFRJ students and their projects.

Inclusion and equity

The option for support are projects that encourage technological development and scientific progress. In the 2021 public notice, however, the panel formed by former students and professors from UFRJ selected the project “There is mine in the circuit”, in the inclusion and equity category. “It’s UFRJ professors who have identified that one of the biggest difficulties for a woman from a public school to be in engineering at UFRJ is that she doesn’t have the interest. They visit schools to tell a little about engineering and exact science courses at UFRJ and then take the students to get to know the campus‘”. As highlighted by the president of the institute, it is technology with inclusion and equity.

Reditus is a private institute, with no formal link with the UFRJ, controlled by around 180 large donors, most of them former students of the university. Top executives are among the donors, such as Carlos Brito, former CEO of AB InBev, and Sidney Levy, Chairman of Valid’s Board of Directors. The list includes Geraldo Tomás and Mariano Gomide, founders of VTEX, a company that has just gone public on the New York Stock Exchange; Luiz Fernando Edmond, former CEO of AB InBev; and Gilberto Castro, former CEO of Estácio, among others. Another big donor, created by former students of UFRJ, is the Viságio Consultancy. About ten people donated more than R$ 500 thousand each. “It’s a pretty big picture. There are a lot of people involved”, said Duarte. “It’s a business that is only possible when you engage the entire community.”

classes

Gilberto Castro claimed to have bought the idea immediately. “It’s very exciting to be able to give back to UFRJ part of what it helped me to achieve and, thus, contribute to the maintenance of its success story.” The endowment fund invests the amounts donated by those who have been through the institution. In October of this year, two engineering classes from the university, graduated in 1989 and 1997, together donated R$ 1.4 million to Reditus. In 12 months, the fund has already raised R$ 10 million.

Henrique Duarte stated that there is no established target for donations. “The sky is the limit when you look at the endowments‘”. He informed that Harvard University, in the United States, for example, has a fund of US$ 53 billion, and the proceeds of that amount are responsible for sustaining more than a third of its total budget. “In the long run, this is our goal.” In the short term, the goal was to reach R$ 15 million this year. He considered, however, that although this value was not captured, “the result was super good”.

The president of Reditus highlighted that, in Brazil, it is not customary to make donations by class. The first two gathered resources of R$700,000 each to help current UFRJ students. “It’s a super interesting model. Imagine if each class did this. THE endowment would grow very fast. That’s the little seed, the idea for this model of group donation to grow to help UFRJ”, suggested the president of the Reditus Institute.

solidary current

Reditus was founded in 2018, from a solidarity current. In 2011, former student Daniel Spilberg decided to pay a scholarship to study in Italy for Raphael Sodero, then at UFRJ. A few years later, Sodero, in turn, covered the expenses of Henrique Duarte’s studies in Portugal. Together they form the founding group.

Since then, transparency and austerity in the administration of resources have become fundamental commitments. The institute is audited by Ernst & Young and legal consultancy by Pinheiro Neto Advogados. Information about donations can be obtained from the email.

