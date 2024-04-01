Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/04/2024 – 21:09

The Federal University of Paraná (UFPR) reported this Monday, 1st, that it had revoked the titles of 'honoris causa' doctors of former presidents of the military period Humberto de Alencar Castelo Branco, Artur da Costa e Silva and Ernesto Geisel. The act occurred one day after the 1964 coup completed six decades.

The rector of UFPR, Ricardo Marcelo Fonseca, stated that the revocation is a necessary measure given the events during the military period in Brazil. “Revoke the titles of honorary doctors given to the presidents of the Republic at the time of the Brazilian military dictatorship – who in the dictatorial era were heads of state and government, supreme heads of the Armed Forces, central articulators and executors of the policies of repression and terror of State, drivers of regimes of force that carried out horrors, torture, deaths and suppression of rights, freedoms and democracy itself – it seems that this is a necessary measure for an institution like the Federal University of Paraná”, said the rector.

Via X, formerly Twitter, Fonseca also stated that “the institution today renewed its commitment to democracy, memory, truth, justice, the present and the future. Dictatorship, never again!”

A meeting lasting just over two and a half hours this Monday decreed the revocation by vote. According to information published by the university, the first title was awarded to Castelo Branco on July 31, 1964. Costa e Silva was awarded on September 18, 1968. Finally, on January 13, 1976, it was the turn of Geisel being honored with the honor, which was only given to the penultimate president of the military period in 1981.

The rector, who reported on the process, also stated that “he cannot fail to continually respect the past in its real depth and must at every moment inoculate himself against the 'tricks of memory' that still work today to distort, misrepresent, misinform ”.