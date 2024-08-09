Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2024 – 20:02

Silvia Cristina Osaki, a professor at the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR) and a veterinarian, was confirmed as one of the victims of the plane crash this Friday 9, in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo.

The university mourned the professional’s death. “It is with deep regret that the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR) mourns the death of Professor Silvia Cristina Osaki,” begins the statement, which also includes testimonies from Silvia’s former colleagues.

“The loss of Professor Silvia Cristina is an immense tragedy that affects the entire community of the Palotina Sector and UFPR as a whole. Her dedication to education and research, as well as her commitment to the development of our students, will leave a legacy that will be remembered by all who had the privilege of working alongside her,” lamented director Wilson de Aguiar Beninca.

“Her remarkable dynamism and immeasurable disposition were also appreciated by the residents of Canoas, Rio Grande do Sul, where Silvia volunteered to rescue animals from the flood that recently hit the area. With an intense pace of life and work, including pre-dawn bike rides and nighttime volleyball games, she built professional and friendly ties inside and outside the university, leaving a legacy not only for her achievements, but also for her comedic spirit, ever-present presence, contagious joy, authenticity and irreverence. We will miss her. Our condolences to her family and friends,” added the department’s management.

“In mourning, the Federal University of Paraná expresses its solidarity with the family and friends of Professor Silvia,” the statement concludes.

Graduated in Veterinary Medicine from the State University of Londrina (UEL) in 1996, Silvia has been a professor at UFPR since 2009, teaching in the Veterinary Medicine and Biological Sciences courses. She currently teaches Zoonoses, Veterinary Epidemiology, Public Health and Health Education in the Palotina sector, in addition to participating in the Postgraduate Program in Animal Science (PPGCA). She was the coordinator of the Veterinary Medicine course from 2015 to 2018 and of the PPGCA from 2021 to 2023.

At the Palotina Health Department, Silvia Cristina Osaki was a member of the Municipal Health Council, the Municipal Food Security Council, the Dengue Situation Room and the Municipal Tourism Council, in addition to serving as secretary of the Association of Friends of the Municipal Hospital.