Ufouria: The Saga was released 33 years ago on the NES, becoming a cult title. Now, however, the revived Sunsoft has decided to follow up by publishing it Ufouria: The Saga 2another platformerbut with a slightly different setting than the original.
Whether you played as the snowman Bop-Louie (European version) or as the penguin Hebe (Japanese version), Ufouria: The Saga allowed you to explore an interconnected world in search of other characters held captive, who they have given you additional skills with which to delve further into the various levels. Yes, it had many Metroidvania elements, when the genre didn't yet have a name.
A cult game
Having gone unnoticed in our area, Ufouria: The Saga has nevertheless generated its own little one cult, which resulted in this sequel in which we return to the leadership of Hebe and his friends, but in a world with a very soft and procedurally generated graphic style. SUNSOFT hopes to increase the game's longevity in this way.
For the rest, we remind you that Ufouria: The Saga 2 is available for PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. It costs €24.99 and could represent that surprise you've been waiting for to make your life more colourful.
#Ufouria #Saga #marks #return #Sunsoft #series #years
Leave a Reply