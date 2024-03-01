Ufouria: The Saga was released 33 years ago on the NES, becoming a cult title. Now, however, the revived Sunsoft has decided to follow up by publishing it Ufouria: The Saga 2another platformerbut with a slightly different setting than the original.

Whether you played as the snowman Bop-Louie (European version) or as the penguin Hebe (Japanese version), Ufouria: The Saga allowed you to explore an interconnected world in search of other characters held captive, who they have given you additional skills with which to delve further into the various levels. Yes, it had many Metroidvania elements, when the genre didn't yet have a name.