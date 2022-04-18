Although the manga and the story of demon slayer came to an end a long time ago, the anime keeps the flame of passion alive for fans. In this way, Ufotable, the animation studio in charge of this acclaimed adaptation, has shared a new look at Rengokuthe pillar of fire that stars in the Mugen movie Trian.

Recently, it was revealed that a new art book, which goes by the name of Mugen Train Commemorative BookIt will go on sale in the future. Within the content we can expect, highlights a series of illustrations created by Ufotable illustratorswhich give us a glimpse into Rengoku’s childhood.

These three illustrations introduce us to Rengoku, Senjuro, their little brother, Shinjuro, father of the pillar, and Ruka, their mother, living together in peace before the tragedy struck this family. Mugen Train Commemorative Book not the first anime art book and, considering the popularity of the anime, it looks like it won’t be the last.

In related topics, here you can see the trailer for the third season of this anime. Similarly, the anime of chainsaw man It would arrive in the fall of this year.

Via: ufotable