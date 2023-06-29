The Popocatépetl volcano has been experiencing intense activity in recent days, capturing the attention of residents and experts in the area. However, in addition to the explosions and ash emissions, something unusual has been recorded by the surveillance cameras that monitor the famous volcano known as ‘Don Goyo’.

This time, the cameras captured a startling sighting: an unidentified flying object moving fast and leaving a trail in the sky. The incident took place in the town of Tepoztlan, located in Morelosa place with a reputation for UFO sightings due to its mysticism and its status as a sacred site.

(You may be interested: UFO in Las Vegas? Video evidence strange case of a family seeing something in the sky).

The sighting was shared through a video on the Facebook account of David Sánchez Flores, who explained that the recording was captured by a surveillance camera near the Tepozteco Pyramidan important archaeological site in Tepoztlán.

In the video, you can clearly see an object in fast movement that performs seemingly impossible maneuvers, leaving a wake in its trajectory. The phenomenon caught the attention of residents and quickly went viral on social media.

The author of the video, intrigued by the sighting, invited his followers to share their opinions and theories about the nature of the captured object. He also encouraged people to submit any additional evidence they may have to his Facebook profile or comment on his page.

Here is the video of the UFO:

(It may interest you: Ex-military of the Air Force reveals that the US collects UFOs: “They have ships”).

This sighting is not an isolated event in Tepoztlán. For years, various people have claimed to have witnessed UFO sightings in the area. According to some testimonies, the combination of the mystique of the place and its reputation as a sacred site could attract the attention of these unidentified flying objects.

More news in EL TIEMPO:

Nasa investigates ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’: these are the conclusions

Good investment? They sell the most expensive cow in the world, it costs 16 billion pesos

The deputy and the former first lady who will compete for the presidency in Guatemala

LAURA CAMILA RAMOS

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL