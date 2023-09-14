UFOs | Two “extraterrestrials” presented at the Mexican Congress: “We are not alone”

The body previously presented by UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan turned out to be a mummified human child.

of Mexico alleged evidence of extraterrestrial life was presented to Congress on Tuesday.

Journalist and long-time UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan70, brought two “corpses” that he claimed were non-human to the MPs.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter. Maussan appeared at the first ever session of the Mexican Congress on UFO sightings.

The small gray “corpses” brought in boxes had three fingers on each hand and a thin skull. Their appearance corresponded to a fairly typical popular culture description of extraterrestrial humanoids.

The “corpses” were exhibited at the Mexican Congress.

Maussan claimed that the remains are radiocarbon dated up to 1,800 years old and were found in Peru in 2017 near the world-famous landforms known as the Nazca Lines.

“This is the first time we can present extraterrestrial life in this form, and I think this clearly shows that it is non-human, unrelated to any species in our world,” Maussan said, according to Reuters.

“We are not alone.”

Maussan has previously presented an alleged alien body in public, but on closer inspection it turned out to be a mummified human child.

Forensic medicine specialist José de Jesús Zalce Benítez The Mexican Navy claimed, according to Reuters, that this time the X-ray examination, 3D modeling and DNA analysis of the remains show that they are not human remains. He also presented the alleged results of the filming to the MPs.

According to AFP, the claims have aroused surprise among Mexicans, but mostly ridicule.