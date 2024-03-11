There is no evidence that extraterrestrial intelligences have visited our planet or that authorities have discovered alien spaceships and hidden them from the public. This is what is stated in a long report with which the Pentagon reviewed decades of government investigations, the first in 1945, related activities defined as “unidentified anomalous phenomena”, the so-called UFOs.

UFOs and sightings: no confirmation

The long report, based on the analysis of classified and unclassified federal archives, unequivocally concludes that “there is no evidence that any government investigation, academic research or official commission has confirmed the sighting of UFOs featuring extraterrestrial technology.” And as for the alleged sightings, we are talking about “normal objects and phenomena” that have been at the center of “mistaken identifications” often by bona fide witnesses who thought they had seen something coming from alien worlds.

Conspiracy theories and the Pentagon's response

This conclusion is destined to be contested by researchers and conspiracy theorists, convinced that the American government has for decades been committed to hiding evidence of extraterrestrial life and creating secret programs to analyze and exploit their technologies. As a former intelligence official who worked in the Pentagon's UFO task force reported to Congress last year, speaking of a secret warehouse where space ships and alien corpses are stored.

The report makes direct reference to these accusations, defining “inaccurate” the information regarding “locations, technological tests, documents that would be linked to the transformation of extraterrestrial technology”, claiming to have obtained “full access to all secret programs”, which the contracting companies were identified and their managers, scientists and engineers interviewed.

The CIA and other intelligence and security agencies have also given access to their archives for review by Pentagon investigators who, however, have said they are aware of the fact that their conclusions will provoke skepticism, considering how the collective imagination has been nurtured by popular culture the idea of ​​extraterrestrial visits to our planet.

“A recurring theme of popular culture is the narrative of the US government, or a secret organization within it, recovering spaceships and alien bodies and plotting to keep these efforts secret from Congress and the American public since the 1940s.” , states the report in which it admits that even government officials appeared, during their interviews, to be convinced of this. “Many have sincerely misinterpreted real events or secret programs to which they have no access as UFO-related,” said Tim Phillips, the head of the Pentagon office that produced the report.