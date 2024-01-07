UFOs, record sightings in 2023

In 2023, unidentified flying objects were spotted at least 4,186 times around the world. Down from 2022, but not in New York City, where they grew for the third consecutive year. Repubblica writes this today, which reports the data from the report of the National UFO Reporting Center (Nuforc), a US non-governmental agency that has been operating since 1974 and receives and archives reports coming mostly from the USA.

As reported by the New York Post, nCalifornia came first in the 2023 sightings ranking (440). Followed by Florida (293), Texas (230), Washington State (212) and New York State (156). Of the latter, almost a fifth originated in New York City, where sightings continue to grow: there were 27 in 2021, 28 in 2022 and last year there were 30.

According to Repubblica, “the data collected by Nuforc could be discussed in the classified intelligence briefing that some members of the United States Congress will receive next week”, after there have already been several hearings on the matter in recent months.

Subscribe to the newsletter

