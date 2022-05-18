Home page World

UFO sightings? A public hearing is being devoted to the subject in the United States. (Iconic image) © IMAGO / Panthermedia

UFO sightings will be discussed openly in the US on Tuesday. In a hearing that everyone can follow. It’s about “truth and transparency”.

Munich – Will there be answers on the table this Tuesday? Answers that could unsettle a part of the world population? After all, it is about nothing less than the possibility that there could also be life in our solar system away from Earth. And this life is in touch with the blue planet.

On Tuesday, from 4 p.m. Central European Time, the US Congress will deal publicly with the possible sighting of UFOs, i.e. unidentifiable flying objects, for the first time in more than half a century. According to the New York Times the date can be traced back to a report from last summer about “unidentifiable aerial phenomena”.

UFO sightings in the US? Only one of 144 cases to be cleared up so far

The Pentagon’s preliminary assessment at the time included 144 sightings by military personnel since 2004. Only one of them has so far been able to be cleared up. Many of the reports of alleged UFO sightings, on the other hand, were classified as “mostly inconclusive”, but in most cases they were physical objects.

However, this leaves room for speculation: Neither can these objects be explained by secret US technology, nor is there any data “that indicate that any UAP (unidentifiable aerial phenomena) are part of a foreign detection program or indicate a significant technological advance in a… potential adversary”. Formulations that should not only have caused big eyes and ears for science fiction fans.

U.S. UFO Sighting Hearing: Focus on National Security and Aviation Safety

This is one of the reasons why everyone is allowed to listen in on the questioning in the US House of Representatives, which includes Ronald S. Moultrie, Undersecretary of State for Defense, Intelligence and Security, and Scott W. Bray, Deputy Director of Navy Intelligence. The focus is on national security and flight safety.

The hearing is the responsibility of the House of Representatives Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence and Counterproliferation. Its chairman André Carson warned: “Since the topic arouses great public interest, any undue secrecy can be an obstacle on the way to solving the mystery and prevent us from finding possible weak points.” even if or precisely because everyone can be there.

For Adam B. Schiff, Chairman of the “House of Intelligence”, it is about “shedding light on one of the great mysteries of our time and breaking the interplay of excessive secrecy and speculation through truth and transparency”.

Are UFO sightings cleared up over USA? In the 1960s, Gerald Ford tried to do this

The last time suspected UFO sightings were debated in Congress was in a public hearing in the early 1970s. In 1966, future US President Gerald Ford, as the Republican minority leader, chaired a discussion based on testimonies from more than 40 people, including 12 police officers. The Air Force spoke only of “swamp gas”, but Ford called for further investigation.

Two years later, scientists outside the Air Force, who advocated in-depth studies, also had their say in the USA. But in 1969, the Air Force emphasized that no UFO had ever endangered national security. In addition, the objects would not have any technology that went beyond the state of the art at the time or indicate extraterrestrial origin.

UFOs on the way over USA? It’s about flying objects with extreme speed without visible propulsion

More than 50 years later, similar questions are now being asked as they were then. It is feared that flying objects could be traveling at extreme speeds without any visible propulsion, which could not be assigned to any known opponent. And such advanced technology could pose a threat to US national security.

At least these are possible conclusions from witness statements. Accordingly, the hearing is eagerly awaited. Whether the answers will really satisfy all sides and allow them to sleep more peacefully appears to be highly questionable even beforehand. (mg)