What about the UFO footage from the US military? Former President Barack Obama confirms on television that the material is real.

Washington – Former US President Barack Obama * said that alleged UFO recordings in the US were real. It’s about video recordings of an unidentified flying object that the US military made on Puerto Rico, an island in the Caribbean. When asked what he knew about UFOs, Obama begins jokingly: “When it comes to aliens, there are things I can’t tell you on TV.”

But the ex-president admitted that he was also very interested in aliens. “When I came into office, I asked: ‘Is there a laboratory somewhere where information about aliens is collected?'” in which Obama was a guest, laughs followed.

Barack Obama spoke to James Cordon about UFO sightings. © Screenshot: YouTube / The Late Late Show with James Corden

“But what is really true, and now seriously, there is footage and recordings of objects in the sky that we don’t know exactly what they are. We can’t explain how they move, ”said Obama. Therefore, there are people who seriously deal with these objects and try to explain what is behind them. “But today I have nothing I can tell you about it,” Obama clarified.

The myth that aliens use UFOs to explore Earth or even land on our planet is not a popular science fiction story. Many amateur and professional photographs of the military also suggest that a UFO has been sighted. A UFO itself has nothing to do with extraterrestrial powers. First of all, it denotes a Uknown F.lugOobject.

But the UFO thesis became particularly explosive last year. The Pentagon, the US Department of Defense, released video recordings of previously unidentifiable objects in flight in spring 2020. The Pentagon plans to publish a report on unexplained phenomena in June.

