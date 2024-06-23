Sightings of unexplained bright green lights in Tehran skycapital of Iran, on May 25, 2024 led to speculation among its observers, who thought that it was a UFO sighting.

The videos were spread through X (formerly Twitter) so now, hundreds of thousands of people are wondering about the origin and nature of these unexplained sightings.

One user compiled some of the most shocking videos, showing lights that moved in a synchronized pattern and in a manner that defied any conventional explanation. Sean Ra, a reporter at the scene, reported that several witnesses described the lights as something never seen before, adding to the mystery surrounding the event.

The unusual movement of the lights in the sky has also led to speculation that they may be advanced military technology, with others convinced they could be alien spacecraft.

These hypotheses have generated an intense debate among experts and enthusiasts of the UFO phenomenon, who are eager to find definitive answers.

Jaime Maussan’s Opinion

One of the most anticipated comments about this event came from Jaime Maussan, a renowned Mexican ufologist and journalist, known for his dedication to the study of UFOs.. During a morning show on Mexican television, Maussan shared her analysis of the Tehran videos.

“ When I first saw it, I thought it was a computer animation. The truth is that so far no type of alteration has been found in the video. “said Maussan. The ufologist highlighted that his technical experts have not been able to identify any manipulation in the images, which reinforces the authenticity of the sightings. In addition, Maussan mentioned the strange humming noise emitted by the lights, suggesting that it could be an indication of non-human technology.

Maussan also highlighted the difficulty of creating fake news in Iran due to strict government repression, adding another level of credibility to the testimonies of Tehran residents.