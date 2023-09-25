Image of reports on unidentified flying objects investigated by the Air Force for more than 60 years that are in the National Archives.

One day in May 1986, the Minister of the Brazilian Air Force, Lieutenant General Octávio Júlio Moreira Lima, summoned the press in Brasilia to report on the extraordinary events that occurred the previous Monday, which led him to order the deployment of five fighters. He sent them to pursue and intercept 21 UFOs sighted by hundreds of civilian and military witnesses—and detected by radar—in four states. They were frenetic hours. Unfortunately, none of the aircraft managed to reach the luminous objects, which escaped with unthinkable twists and speeds. The minister, who appeared with the five military pilots and air traffic controllers who monitored the sightings, promised a detailed report within a month. It took him much longer to see the light, but he saw it. Published many years later, anyone can read it because it is in the National Archives. You don’t even need to go to the headquarters, in Brasilia. You can consult it from any corner of the world with an internet connection.

NASA’s recent decision to adopt a methodology to study what it calls unidentified anomalous phenomena has brought the UFO fund of the National Archive of Brazil to the fore. Prepared for more than six decades by the Air Force, it contains some 20,000 pages with reports, many with confidential or reserved seals, drawings, audios, videos, photographs, correspondence and press clippings related to 743 incidents recorded by the military between 1952 and 2016.

The US space agency has also announced the appointment of a director to lead the investigations. A fact that has a peculiar precedent in Brazil. A soldier, Commander Giberto Zani de Mello, coordinated between 1969 and 1972 a unit created within the Armed Forces to systematically monitor these unexplained phenomena that evoke extraterrestrial life for so many. It was called the Unidentified Aerial Object Investigation System (Sioani) and its headquarters were in a central neighborhood of São Paulo.

In the midst of the dictatorship, that team of uniformed men asked for help within the military structures to gather information about events that generated both alarm and curiosity. Sioani soldiers traveled to interview witnesses, wrote reports that included drawings—of a wide variety of flying saucer models—and they created a newsletter.

Brazilian authorities emphasize, like their US colleagues, that UFO is not synonymous with spacecraft or aliens. The Government explains that these 753 archived records “do not mean that 743 flying saucers have been seen, but rather any object in the sky whose natural origin could not be immediately discovered. In other words, a UFO in this case can be a drone, a star, a satellite, a weather balloon or even a natural phenomenon.”

Reports on the more than 700 unidentified flying objects investigated by the Air Force are in the National Archives.

This is a country with deep-rooted superstitions, where the third religion with the most followers is spiritualism, consulting psychics is not atypical and some institutions sign contracts with spirits to avoid rain. It is difficult to forget the scene with dozens of Bolsonaro supporters, camped in front of the Army barracks in Porto Alegre after the electoral defeat of their leader, who one night were recorded demanding help from extraterrestrials to carry out a coup.

The most famous of the incidents with unidentified flying objects was that Monday in 1986, when 21 UFOs invaded Brazilian airspace. He entered the history of ufology as The Official Night of the UFOs. The military’s report concluded the following, explained in its dry tone: “The phenomena are solid and reflect in some ways intelligence, due to the ability to follow and maintain distance from observers, as well as to fly in formation, not necessarily manned,” the author wrote about a few hours that shocked the country.

The first to detect those luminous points was an air traffic controller from São José dos Campos, the city that hosts the National Institute for Space Research and other strategic facilities. Witness pilots testified at the time that flying objects could move in a zigzag pattern, stop in the sky, make a right-angle curve, change color, and reach supersonic speeds.

The sound recordings of the frenetic conversations between the controllers and the pilots can be heard on the National Archive website, which from time to time disseminates excerpts on social networks. A ufologist named Marco Antonio Petit explained to BBC Brazil how the Brazilian military approached the phenomenon: “For years I had the opportunity to interview high-ranking military officers who told me: ‘UFOs are not shot down in Brazil because they do not pose a threat and we do not know how they will react if they are attacked.’

The uniformed men also did not rule out, especially in the times of the Cold War, that some of the strange objects sighted over Brazil, a country with a tradition of neutrality, were spy satellites of the Soviet Union or the United States.

The UFO collection is one of the most popular in the National Archives collection, which includes documentation on the last military dictatorship (1964-1985), which is the most consulted, but also on slavery, the arrival of white immigrants that replaced forced labor, Carnival, censorship, or the construction of Brasilia.

Brazil is a country where transparency is the norm—all official documents are public, except those declared secret—in line with the most advanced practices and in contrast to countries like Spain.

Thanks to that spirit and a request from the Brazilian Federation of Ufology, the archive on UFOs prepared since the 1950s and guarded by the Air Force in Brasilia began to be transferred to the National Archive of Brazil in 2008 (with Luiz Inácio da Silva in the presidency) and open to the public.

A little over a year ago, the Brazilian Senate invited local and foreign ufologists to a solemn session in the plenary session, as Mexico recently did, in an event that even included a supposed “non-human being.” Those present in Brasilia welcomed the fact that many countries, such as Brazil or even the Vatican, are partially opening their archives. The senator who organized the unique session, Eduardo Girão, was pleased that Brazil was the first country to officially admit that UFOs exist and have extraterrestrial origins.

