PHilip Hitschler-Becker obviously feels at home on the new, modern company premises in Hürth. He shines constantly, everyone is used. In the past TV programs were produced here, today it is the office of the Cologne candy manufacturer Hitschler.

Everything is completely glazed from the outside. Large industrial lamps hang from the ceiling, and the “Library” has green retro armchairs. Work takes place in open spaces. The boss’s office has no door, water bowl and bowl for the office dogs Emma and Lotti are in front of it.

“Together we have created a new corporate culture,” says Hitschler-Becker. IT is now also fit for the 21st century. And by the way, he made the move to the new “Hitschler Campus” in the Corona year.

Pandemic hits confectionery manufacturers hard

2020 was not an easy year for the confectionery industry. In the Corona crisis, many operating channels broke down, including airports, folk festivals and the Christmas business. “Our products can be found in station machines, for example,” says Hitschler-Becker. But hardly anyone still takes the train and gets sweets for in between.

Sales fell. “We were on short-time work for a few weeks, with full pay,” says Hitschler-Becker, but from his mouth that sounds like positive news. He doesn’t want to say exactly how many employees there were.

56 percent of the companies in the industry complained of a decline in sales in the first half of the year, 62 percent of a worsened order situation and even 65 percent of falling profits, according to figures from the Confectionery Industry Association (BDSI).

But the problems of the confectionery manufacturers go beyond the Corona dent. Science and doctors warn against sweets. Diabetes has become a widespread disease and more and more children are affected.

In Germany there are around eight million people with diabetes. Around 600,000 people are added each year, as the German Diabetes Health Report shows. And the risk increases with age.

Triggers can be hereditary disposition, lack of exercise, obesity and poor nutrition. Germans eat almost 30 kilograms of sweets per person a year. More than half of the people are overweight, almost a quarter obese. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, almost every tenth child is overweight, and 5.9 percent are even obese.

The food industry and the federal government agreed in 2018 on a voluntary commitment to reduce the salt, sugar and fat content in finished products, as envisaged in the “National Reduction Strategy” by Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU).

But that’s not enough for consumer advice centers and the non-governmental organization Foodwatch. Binding rules are needed, an extension to other products such as confectionery and better product labeling.

“If the voluntary ten percent sugar reduction fails, the government will likely consider further measures,” says Karin von Funck, consumer goods expert with the Boston Consulting Group. The industry therefore fears that it will be treated similarly to the tobacco industry in the future: with advertising bans, a strict food traffic light or a sugar tax.

Design leeway should attract talent

Philip Hitschler-Becker doesn’t see any problems – “just challenges”. The 33-year-old took over the family business three years ago and is now the fourth generation to run it.

To tackle the “challenges” and become more modern, he says he hired a few young people. Some employees have left the company voluntarily or are about to retire. However, it is “difficult to attract talent,” says Hitschler-Becker.

However, he believes the new location is a good argument. In today’s working world it is about “doing something with meaning and leaving something behind”. Hitschler, as a nice family company, is exactly the right address for this. “Here you still have room for maneuver,” promises the young boss.

Grandpa still insisted on wearing a suit

In order to survive, Hitschler-Becker implemented the cultural change in the traditional company. It all began in the late 1920s with his great-grandfather Ferdinand Hitschler and the trade in tobacco and cachous – small liquorice sweets – actually a specialty from France.

In the mid-1930s, Ferdinand Hitschler then founded the Cologne trading company “Hitschler’s Cachou”. The grandfather of the current managing director, Walter Hitschler, shaped the company with his strict manner for many decades. The expansion of the sweet range continued, chewing gum and other sweets were added.

An important strategic step was the purchase and subsequent expansion of the “1. German chewing gum factory ”in the Hessian Odenwald in the 50s. Production is still at the Michelstadt site today. The family company has around 140 employees, 50 of them in Hürth near Cologne and around 90 at the production site in Michelstadt. “My grandfather stuck to the obligation to wear a suit and tie in the office until the end,” says Hitschler-Becker. He passed away in 2010.

Despite all the differences, he was the young man’s mentor. “I had a close relationship with him.” The company was managed by external managers for seven years, then grandson Philip joined the company.

Open office world: Hitschler-Becker has set up the new “Hitschler Campus” in Hürth near Cologne Source: Till Uebelacker

Today, Hitschler International GmbH has a small share of the cake in the almost 13 billion euro industry with sales of around 38 million euros. Hitschler-Becker likes to refer to his company as a “hidden champion”. The main products are ufos, bacon, hitschies, chewy candies and fruit gums.

The boss himself uses the Instagram page

A pack of colorful kite tongues or sour “hitschies” costs between 99 cents and 1.50 euros. However, more and more supermarkets and discounters are producing their own brands, making it increasingly difficult for large and small family businesses from Haribo to Hitschler.

The price pressure on smaller companies is enormous. For Hitschler, however, it is difficult to imagine producing for a large corporation. “Own brands are currently not in the focus of the strategy,” says the boss.

The company’s own marketing, on the other hand, does: every day, the boss himself uses the company’s Instagram page. You can watch him feed his two bitches or introduce a cooperation with an influencer. This is followed by 53,000 subscribers.

For comparison: competitor Katjes is only followed by 29,000 people, and that with six times the turnover. Haribo has just twice as many followers with more than 50 times the turnover.

Brand you can touch

Attack the big ones? Hitschler-Becker prefers not to speak of that. But relying on Instagram and online marketing seems smart, especially for a young boss like the 33-year-old. How much it helps the company with sales remains to be seen.

The family has just opened a factory outlet on the new Hitschler campus. This is important to strengthen “the brand you can touch”. Hitschler-Becker wants to open up new sales markets and contribute his ideas from his studies and other companies.

He studied business administration in Holland and Australia and initially worked for the food manufacturers Iglo and Danone. He wants to free all products from gelatine by 2023, “Halal” products for the Muslim target group are important to him. He also wants to reduce plastic.

And the family business will continue to change, because the younger siblings will soon support the big brother: The smaller sister – previously at Amazon – will soon join the company. With so much modernization, wouldn’t it be logical to also reduce the sugar in the products? Hitschler-Becker doesn’t have to think twice and smiles confidently: “I stand by the sugar.”

