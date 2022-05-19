United States.- According to an American politician, he stated that UFOs disabled nuclear missiles housed at an air base.

Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett said he received the information just as two other officials denied that the case was being investigated by the group of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).

Congress recently held a public hearing on UFOs with key witnesses: Scott Bray and Ronald Moultrie.

Scott Bray, deputy director of Marine Intelligence, and Ronald Moultrie, deputy secretary of defense for intelligence, said the UAP task force has not investigated the alleged incident.

Representative Tim Burchett told The Sun Online that while speaking with the two witnesses, received a “mysterious” message which he said was not true.

“The interesting thing is that I received a text message at that time from someone I knew. And with that said, they’re not actually telling the truth, this is documented. I have seen the file, it is there, it exists. Either they haven’t been shown or they’re lying.”

During the hearing, Scott Bray was asked about the reports about UAPs flying over “sensitive military facilities that house our nuclear forces“.

He added that one such incident occurred at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Tim Burchett said that if Congress is serious about getting to the truth, then the pilots who witnessed these UFOs They must testify.

It should be noted that this comes after a former US Air Force captain has said his team saw a giant UFO disable 10 nukes active in a top-secret base in Montana over 50 years ago.

Captain Robert Salas was the acting commander of a secret underground launch control facility when the alleged incident occurred on March 24, 1967.

He said he was in charge of ten nuclear missiles and was 60 feet below ground when a UFO approached and flew over the facility.

The Captain said that all the guards they saw the ufo and informed of the incident, and then the missiles mysteriously deactivated.

Captain Salas said that while the flying object was there, ten missiles were lost due to a guidance and control failure.

Captain Salas recounted that the strange incident unfolded in 1967, while he was the duty commander of a secret underground launch control facility at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana.