UFOs are occupying the public sphere in several countries. There is so much documented evidence of abnormal phenomena never seen before that experts are turning to governments to share this information with scientists and society in order to extract from it all its usefulness for the advancement of knowledge. “We are not alone,” was heard in the Mexican Congress this Tuesday, in a public hearing that brought together researchers of these sightings from several countries. Pilots and air traffic controllers, privileged witnesses, but also astronomers from universities such as Harvard and experts and politicians from Japan, Argentina, France, Brazil and Peru have left their testimonies, which highlight the “frustration, harassment and threats” received by those who dare to report these inexplicable findings in the airspace or sea surface, among other places. The Americans have had a notable intervention, led by former pilot Ryan Graves, who already participated in similar parliamentary sessions in the United States, where the same thing was requested: that citizens see their right to know the documents available to the authorities fulfilled. and that the danger that commercial and air force aircraft face due to these objects, of strange technology and composition, that defy the known laws of physics, be addressed.

To the Mexican Jaime Maussan Flota, director of the program Third millennium and well-known ufologist, in charge of conducting this public hearing in Congress, a colleague from his student days, now an air traffic controller, often called him to say: “Do you know that here, in the control tower, everyone laughs at you? ”. It was a long time ago, until the calls to the friend changed tone: “What the hell is going on? These objects move everywhere, what do we do? We have them on the radar.” Maussan himself told it to introduce his friend Enrique Kolbeck Vergara, with 48 years of experience as a pilot and air traffic controller, who has detailed four unexplained ground events that occurred in Mexico and that severely affected commercial navigation. He Mazatlán case, 1975, when 13 aircraft were flying and one of them was intercepted by an unidentified flying object that forced it to change route. The presence and closeness was such that practically that ship “accompanied the plane to land. “Everyone saw it.”

In July 1994, Kolbeck continues before the congressmen and guests, an Aeroméxico plane that departed from Guadalajara was visited by two objects and an impact on the main train. Several calls were received in the control tower, 30 minutes before, from people related to aeronautics who were able to see the phenomenon over the sky of the World Trade Center in the capital of Mexico. “The radar did not detect it, but the ship could have gone to ground on Insurgentes Avenue, one of the most important avenues in the city,” said the controller. The third documented case occurred in Morelia in October 2002: an illicit interference appeared at the head of runway 23 and prevented an aircraft from taking off. “Pilots and controllers saw metallic-looking objects 20 meters in diameter that were rising and falling slowly, there were 15 or 20 of them. The firefighters noticed it, so did the people, and it was reported,” Kolbeck said. The pilot, when he was able to take off, with nerves and fear, warned the tower that he “had almost collided with some spheres on his way out.”

Finally, the controller has recounted how a Mexican Air Force patrol working against drug trafficking and detecting clandestine runways, equipped with high-tech radar and equipment to detect heat, sighted a flying object that passed through the Gulf, intercepted the plane, surrounded it and abandoned it, in an operation that lasted 30 minutes. “These are not myths or legends, phenomena like this are compromising the safety of airspace, with much superior and different technologies. “They are ships that apparently operate with a determined desire to navigate, that maneuver and handle differently than is known, that appear and disappear, and that are violating the laws and regulations,” warned the man who one day mocked from his tower. ufologist friend.

The traditional UFOs are now called by the acronym FANI, for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, and the interest in them is not only from society, which has already requested information from the Transparency Institute (INAI), one of whose members also participated in the congressional hearing. It also worries and occupies pilots, as has been seen, and renowned scientists. From Harvard University in Boston, astrophysicist Avi Loeb intervened by videoconference: “It is arrogant to think that we are alone in the universe, probably the existence of these beings predates the human presence on Earth.” Loeb directs the Galileo project and reported the documented existence of products created by extraterrestrials that they have detected with acoustic microphones and infrared cameras, as well as with climate observation. He spoke of an object thrown by a mysterious force and “propelled by sunlight. Impossible to imagine that. Measuring one and a half meters, it collided with the Earth in 2014, it moved 95% faster than the stars and was made of a very strong material.” They collected 700 metal marbles of beryllium, lanthanum and uranium, the same alloy detected along the entire route that the meteor followed from outside the solar system. “Share the information, it will be useful to progress,” Loeb asked the governments.

Similar suggestions were made by the Japanese congressman Yoshiharu Asakawa, complaining about the lack of transparency in his country in this regard and the difficulties that he himself has faced in talking about these issues in the public sphere. He noted the “many presence over Japan of UFOs.” In Brazil, the phenomena are also numerous and unique, as they explained. Rony Tadeu Vernet, from the Brazilian Center for Physical Research, pointed out some of these phenomena, still hidden by the military, and asked that the world observe them “free of social and religious stigmas.” “It is a global issue,” said the Japanese.

Deputy Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, who presented the parliamentary session, asked the speakers before beginning to stand up and swear to tell the truth. Jaime Maussan then took the lead, telling how in the United States, Democrats and Republicans promoted the initiative in Congress, where singular events were revealed for which science has no explanation. “This is not an issue of parties, but of humanity, which should unite us, not separate us.” In the session, videos recorded by the Mexican air forces in 2004 were projected, when the airplanes’ infrared cameras captured 11 flying objects that were seen as balls of light 160 kilometers from the Pacific coast. “We are not alone. What a strange thing,” the pilots are heard saying. Maussán put some key figures so as not to disdain extraterrestrial life, its intelligence and its possible interest in our planet: “There are trillions of galaxies in the universe and each one has 100,000 million stars, and each of them, at least one planet. So, we are talking about 100 sextillion planets. We have to have the courage to accept that intelligence visits us from the depths of the universe. We are not alone, we must advance towards a destiny that will take us to the depths of the cosmos.”

The curious note of the day was set by the scientists who presented the mummies from Nazca (Peru), two of them exhibited in Congress, to the delight of the photojournalists. The interveners pointed out that the DNA of these bodies, dissected with diatomaceous earth, presents a 30% difference with respect to the human genetic material, which shows, they said, that they belong to another species. The discovery of these bodies, which carbon 14 dates back more than 1,000 years, is one of the mysteries that divides the scientific community. They are humanoid in appearance, but their three-fingered hands and feet, strong and light bones, absence of teeth and stereoscopic vision, give them characteristics typical of birds. With a retractable neck and attached in the center to the base of a fat head, the curiosity of these beings is that some of them carry eggs with embryos inside, said experts in Congress. Another discovery that adds to the mystery are cadmium and osmium implants, the latter expensive, scarce and dense, which today is used for telecommunications and satellites. For added rarity, their fingerprints are not rounded, but rather straight horizontal lines. “Whether they are aliens or not, we don’t know, but they were intelligent and they lived with us. They should rewrite history,” concluded Maussan.

