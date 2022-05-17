American deputies in the Pentagon: “It is urgent to clarify whether there are alien life forms or whether the unidentified objects are a new Russian or Chinese technology”

“Unidentified aerial phenomena pose a security threat, so the Defense Department will do everything to investigate their origin.” This was stated by Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, Ronald Moultrie, at the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Counterintelligence of the American House in the first public hearing on UFOs in over 50 years.

MEPs stressed that it was urgent for the Pentagon to clarify not only whether there are alien life forms near the earth but also to explain whether these unidentified aerial objects are the product of a “next-generation technology” fielded by Russia or Russia. China. “The American people expect and deserve their leaders to respond seriously to any potential national security risks, especially those we do not fully understand,” said subcommittee chair, Democrat André Carson.

In the courtroom, in addition to Ronald Moultrie, the deputy director of naval intelligence, Scott Bray. The discussion focused on the program launched by the Pentagon last year for the evaluation of “144 unidentified aerial phenomena” detected by the American services from 2004 to the present. Of these, intelligence has only been able to explain one. The Defense Department “wants to develop a better method for identifying these phenomena, by analyzing this information in a more proactive and coordinated way than has been done in the past,” the Pentagon spokesman explained.