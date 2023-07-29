The United States began to take unidentified flying objects (UFOs) very seriously again this week after Wednesday, before a House subcommittee tasked with investigating so-called “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” three retired soldiers assured that they have seen objects of this type and that the authorities keep evidence of it.

The statements shocked thousands of people, unleashing a wide conversation on social networks and among the most serious media about the possible existence of extraterrestrial life.

In addition, they led the House subcommittee to ask the US government to report the data it has on encounters with unidentified phenomena and to establish a “transparent and secure” system so that these incidents can be reported to the authorities without damage the reputation of witnesses.

Given the uproar that ensued, The director of NASA, Bill Nelson, announced during his tour of Latin America that a committee of “distinguished scientists” is already preparing a report that will clear up doubts related to “so many suspicions about aliens.”.

The truth is that, perhaps for the first time in history, the discussion about UFOs is being approached in the United States in a tone that is far from the spectacular nature of science fiction.

UFO image declassified by the Pentagon.

A little public debate

The UFO conversation sparked among some US lawmakers in 2020, when the Pentagon released previously classified videos of pilots involved in three separate incidents, recorded in 2004 and 2015, in which UFO encounters appeared to be observed. At that time, intelligence explained that although there was no evidence of extraterrestrial activity associated with these objects, they did not rule it out either.

At the beginning of the year, the conversation escalated with reports that the Pentagon had compiled 247 UFO reports in 17 months, almost as many as in the previous 17 years. In April the figure rose to 650.

The investigation of UFOs and other anomalous sightings in the United States, however, has been kept under the greatest secrecy and, at times, has lent itself to all sorts of conspiracy theories, since it is not exactly a subject that is debated so publicly.

In 2017, The New York Times revealed an investigation in which he assured that between 2007 and 2012 the Government allocated 22 million dollars each year to a secret program to investigate these anomalies.

“The Department of Defense had never before acknowledged the existence of the program, which it says was shut down in 2012. However, its backers say that despite the Pentagon defunding the initiative at the time, the program continued. existing”, says the newspaper. Even, many of these investigations remain secret, and this is precisely what some congressmen want to see declassified.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic majority leader in the Senate, pushed through legislation earlier this month to create a commission to declassify government documents on UFOs and extraterrestrial affairs. The measure seeks to deal with conspiracy theories and create a more transparent environment to deal with these issues.

Added to this background, the government of former President Donald Trump in 2019 announced the creation of a new military service: the Space Force. Although this force was not directly related to UFO research, it does demonstrate a deep interest of that country in mastering and understanding outer space.

back then, the former president argued that it was absolutely vital that his country achieve dominance over space “in the midst of serious threats to national security.”.

The Pentagon itself began to pay special attention to the issue after several unexplained sightings by Navy and Air Force pilots. The concern, he says, is that these sightings could be aerial surveillance technology used by other countries to gather intelligence on US defenses.

In any case, the Anomaly Resolution Office in All Domains “has so far found no credible evidence of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology, or objects that defy the known laws of physics”as Sean Kirkpatrick, director of that unit of the Department of Defense, testified last April.

The new testimonials



Wednesday’s was an unusual hearing in the US Congress. Former members of the Army assured that the authorities have indeed detected objects over the airspace for decades as a threat to national security.

David Grusch, a US Air Force intelligence officer, claimed that the authorities are in possession of both ships of extraterrestrial origin and the remains of their occupants and that the Government hides it.

From left to right: Ryan Graves, David Grusch and David Fravor on Wednesday in Capitol Hill.

Grusch noted that the United States has a program to study alleged alien technology and try to reproduce it through so-called reverse engineering. The former intelligence officer, who on numerous occasions refused to provide specific details when asked by congressmen because it was classified information, also stated that some of the people who work with this technology have been injured in accidents while trying to manipulate the equipment.

For his part, Lt. Ryan Graves, a former US Navy F-18 fighter pilot, said in his statement that “If UFOs are foreign drones, they are an urgent problem for national security.” And he added that if UFOs are not of human origin, “it is a matter for science. And in any case, they are a concern for aviation safety.

The third witness, Commander David Gravor, also a retired Navy pilot, testified how he witnessed in 2004 an alleged UFO in the shape of ‘tic tac’, the popular candy, with flight capabilities impossible for American technology.

Graves stated that If the US has that kind of technology, it “needs to be supervised”.

Although the witnesses were under sworn statement, they did not provide evidence of what they recounted. Of course, what became clear in the hearing is that there is an interest on the part of a sector of US congressmen to bring issues related to unidentified flying objects to public opinion. And beyond the conspiracy theories, what is behind it is a deep interest in a matter of scientific interest and national security.

NASA will publish a report

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known as NASA for its acronym in English, also plans to shed light on the discussion about UFOs in the United States.

This was revealed by the agency’s administrator, Bill Nelson, who during a visit to Argentina announced the creation of a committee with high-level scientists to publish a report on extraterrestrial affairs next month, but without specifying the date.

“As NASA administrator, I decided in the face of all suspicions about extraterrestrials to appoint a committee made up of very distinguished scientists. That committee is currently deliberating and will release its report publicly next month,” Nelson said.

He added: “But, in the meantime, I can tell you that until they have access to that report, they will use our sensors and equipment in space to identify these phenomena. So wait until next month and the answer will be there.”

Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, during a talk in Argentina. Photo: EFE/ Faculty of Engineering of the UBA

Since last May, and during a NASA public meeting, scientists have been calling for a “more rigorous approach” to clarify these anomalies..

The space agency announced last year that it was analyzing observations in the sky that cannot be identified as airborne or natural phenomena, a topic that has long fascinated the public but has been dismissed by mainstream science.

Nelson was visiting Buenos Aires on Thursday and met with President Alberto Fernández to strengthen scientific cooperation between the institution and the Argentine government.

