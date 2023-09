How did you feel about the content of this article?

Jaime Maussan (left) presented two bodies in the Mexican Chamber of Deputies that he claimed were “non-human” and evidence of the existence of extraterrestrial life | Photo: EFE/Mexican Chamber of Deputies

A ufologist and journalist presented this Wednesday (13) in the Mexican Chamber of Deputies two bodies that he claimed were “non-human” and evidence of the existence of extraterrestrial life.

According to information from the newspaper El Periódico, Jaime Maussan stated that the two bodies, which were “mummified”, were more than a thousand years old, according to research carried out by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (Unam).

The ufologist said that an analysis showed that 30% of the bodies’ DNA was “unknown”. He also stated that the specimens had been buried and not recovered after an alleged aircraft crash to Earth.

“They are not mummies, they are intact, complete bodies that have not been manipulated from the inside and that have a series of elements that make them truly extraordinary,” said Maussan.

The ufologist stated that the case proves “that we are being visited by non-human intelligences that come to Earth from the depths of the universe, we could even travel to other universes”.

However, in a statement, Unam mentioned several studies around the world that seek evidence about extraterrestrial life, but pointed out that there is still no proof on the topic.

“Despite all the studies and monitoring of the sky mentioned, to date there is no observational or experimental report that offers evidence of life beyond Earth or visits by civilizations from other worlds,” the university reported.

In 2017, Maussan had already reported that five mummies found in Peru were “alien” bodies, however, it was later revealed that they were the bodies of human children.