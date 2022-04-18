Home page World

A more than ten-year-old video of a UFO sighting is currently being discussed again. Even former Pentagon employee Luis Elizondo talks about it (excerpt from the YouTube video). © Screenshot: YouTube/frossani

A 10-year-old YouTube video of a UFO sighting has sparked conversation among fans and experts alike: is it a real shot or could it be a well-crafted fake?

WASHINGTON – The video, more than ten years old, shows a flying disc moving alongside a passenger plane. It is unclear whether it is a real recording. Even former Pentagon official Luis Elizondo spoke up, calling the video “clean.”

UFO: NASA and Pentagon “cannot rule out the presence of extraterrestrials”

There was a time when conversations about UFOs were quickly dismissed as something for weirdos and nerds. Nowadays, the topic has arrived in the mainstream – and not only that: Last year the US Department of Defense presented a – partly redacted – report on over 140 UFO sightings. Videos have also been published in which unknown flying objects quickly change direction and have no recognizable wings or drives – sometimes with extreme acceleration.

So far there have been no explanations for this, but neither have there been clear indications of alien flights, according to the Pentagon. However, the presence of extraterrestrials cannot be ruled out. The head of NASA, Bill Nelson, sees it the same way. “Who am I to say that the earth is the only place where a civilized life form like ours could arise?” he said in a lecture to students at the University of Virginia.

Now a video that is more than ten years old is causing discussions on the Internet. The YouTube user who uploaded it added the information in the subtitle: “UFO taken from the window of a Blue Panorama flight from Rome to Paris on April 29, 2006.” This information could not initially be verified. But most voices on the Internet assume that the recordings could actually have been made in a passenger plane. However, no details about the background of the resulting recording, the flight route or the filmer are known – as long as it is really a filmed video.

UFO video from the point of view of the former head of the Pentagon UFO program “clean”

None other than Luis Elizondo is said to have commented on the video. According to information from picture he is said to have said he thought the video was “clean”. Elizondo was a long-time Pentagon employee and since 2010 head of the US Department of Defense’s now defunct UFO program. The so-called Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program was a $22 million program that was long kept secret. In 2017 Elizondo left his post and became a “UFO whistleblower”. He spoke to journalists and details of the secret UFO program were revealed in a 2017 article in the New York Times published – the subject of UFOs became “socially acceptable”.

Others, on the other hand, consider the recordings of the much-discussed video to be CGI – i.e. special effects created on the computer using 3D graphics, as known from cinema films. This could be contradicted by the fact that such special effects were still significantly more expensive and difficult to implement more than ten years ago than they are today. Only the maker himself knows whether the video is real or fake. If it were a fake, that might not be the worst thing. “If aliens ever visit us, I think the result will be like Christopher Columbus and his first arrival in America – which didn’t end well for Native Americans,” famous physicist Stephen Hawking once said on the subject.