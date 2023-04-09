“When you’re flying and you see aliens…”. This is the text in the Instagram story of top model Valentina Rueda Velèz, a UFO-themed video that went viral in a few hours among fans of the theme. The video would have been taken from a twin-engine aircraft but without indication of location or date, and would show an object passing close to the plane, at an altitude of 2,000 feet (about 6,000 meters). Obviously it is a clip that must be taken with all the necessary precautions, but according to many commentators on the web, it would be one of the most interesting UFO-themed videos that have appeared in recent years. Between supporters and detractors, a jumble of hypotheses was unleashed on the web, from graphic manipulation to hot air balloons. Today, the sophistication of computer graphics makes it almost impossible to determine whether a video is actually shot or processed. And this video is no exception.



