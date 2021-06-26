Of the Pentagon’s dossier on UFOs, “the most important part are two lines thrown into the inconclusive disorder of the Report itself that burn like a warning, namely: UAPs, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, represent a danger to flight safety and could represent a wider danger in some cases because they demonstrate revolutionary aerospace technology from a potential adversary. Read between the lines, if the first hypothesis is that revolutionary aerospace technology is already in the hands of the Americans then they are cryptically warning the rest of the world about their spatial dominance. If, on the other hand, the hypothesis is about Uap like UFOs then we could be close to an official revelation in various ways of the existence of extraterrestrial realities much more scientifically evolved than our civilization “. The well-known ufologist, writer and editor Francesca Bittarello comments on the Pentagon’s UFO report to the Adnkronos. “Notwithstanding – he warns – that between these two hypotheses, the first could be the result of technology that the Americans have taken or stolen from non-terrestrial realities in various ways”.





“Like all reports issued by the Intelligence of various countries, one must know how to read between the lines. It is obvious – Bittarello notes – that in the cauldron of the numerous hypotheses put into play by the American services, in addition to the more banal and misleading ones such as spoofing, birds , balloons, probes and natural phenomena or commercial UAVs, foreign forces primarily Russia and China that undisturbed violate American airspace as if they were on a trip out of town, there are also the two most important and eligible hypotheses for the discovery of the actual reality of the Uap, or that they are new technologies already in use by American Intelligence departments or unidentified flying objects of a non-terrestrial matrix “.