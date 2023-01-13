This Thursday, the Office of the National Director of Intelligence of the United States, ODNI, published a report on the sighting of unidentified flying objects, UFOs. According to the report, the number of these phenomena has increased because the Pentagon has urged pilots to report any irregularities they see in order to protect the security of the United States.

In a report Of 12 pages published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence of the United States, ODNI, it is revealed that the Government has received 510 reports of unidentified flying objects, better known as UFOs, many of which fly in sensitive military space.

“UFOs pose a flight and collision safety hazard to air assets, causing aircraft operators to adjust their flight patterns in response to their unauthorized presence in airspace, operating outside the rules and air traffic control instructions. To date, there have been no collisions between US aircraft and UFOs. Regarding health concerns, no UFO encounters that have contributed to adverse health effects for observers have been confirmed,” the report says.

In 2022, the Department of Defense opened the Office of All Domains Anomaly Resolution, which is dedicated exclusively to receiving and analyzing all reports of sightings of unidentified phenomena, reported mostly by military pilots. The Office works with intelligence agencies with the goal of further evaluating these incidents.

In the video image provided by the Department of Defense and labeled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is seen in the center being tracked as it soars high through the clouds, traveling against the wind. “There’s a whole fleet of them,” one naval aviator tells another, though only an indistinct object is shown. “It’s spinning.” The US government has been closely studying unidentified flying objects, by order of Congress, and a report summarizing what officials know is expected to be released in June 2021. © AP/US Department of Defense

The report also addresses how many of those objects were found near places where nuclear power plants operate or nuclear weapons are stored.

Of the 510 reported objects, 144 had already been previously reported, so the new referenced sightings are 366, whose incidents occurred in the 17 years prior to March 2021.

According to the report, both in the old and new cases, after analysis, it was determined that most of them present “unremarkable characteristics” and could be classified as unmanned aircraft systems. 26 of these encounters or objects reported by the military are attributed to drones, 163 to balloons and six to garbage.

The Defense Department said it is making efforts to destigmatize the reports and possibly emphasizing that the objects may pose a threat may have caused additional reporting to increase.

The ODNI has an obligation to report any foreign objects that may indicate that some potential adversary is developing some kind of technology superior to that of the United States.

Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryeder stated that the “safety” of personnel and the “protection of US operations are paramount” to the government, and that it takes reports of incursions “seriously” in the “designated airspace, land, sea or airspaces,” it said.

The Department of Defense must record any unidentified objects moving underwater or in space or between any of these environments, as they could pose a new threat.

Videos released by the Pentagon

In April 2020, the United States Department of Defense released recordings of three UFO sightings by its pilots, one collected in 2004 and two more in 2015.

The first video, from 2004, was shared by one of the crew members and published more than a decade later along with the other two by the organization To The Stars Academy (TTSA) and the newspaper ‘The New York Times’.

In 2019, the US Navy acknowledged that the three recordings were real, but that until then they had not been officially released.

With AP, EFE and local media