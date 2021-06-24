OfPatrick Huljina shut down

Reports of UFO sightings have increased significantly over the past year. Now a Harvard astronomer is calling for scientific research on the subject.

Cambridge – UFOs – pipe dream or reality? The number of sightings increased during the corona lockdowns. The astronomer Avi Loeb from Harvard University sees this as a mission for science. He calls for scientific investigations into video recordings of unidentified flying objects that have surfaced.

UFO reports in the USA: Pentagon establishes task force – Navy pilots describe sightings

In August 2020 the Pentagon established a task force to analyze UAPs (“Unidentified Aerial Phenomena”). Around 120 conspicuous apparitions that were spotted by US Navy pilots and ship crews are to be scrutinized. The Pentagon has already confirmed the authenticity of the videos circulating on the Internet. Black and white images taken with infrared cameras show flying objects that move very quickly, surprisingly change direction, or turn around their own axis. NASA boss Bill Nelson also takes UFOs seriously and has initiated investigations.

In the CBSBroadcast “60 Minutes” the former Navy pilot Dave Fravor described his inexplicable impressions. “These flying objects can apparently stay in the air as long as you like. We can’t, ”he explained. The technology is far more advanced than that of the US military. “We’re also limited in altitude,” Fravor continued. The UAPs moved close to the ground, rose for a few seconds at a height of “20, 25 kilometers” and then sank again in a controlled manner to a low height.

UFO reports in the USA: Harvard astronomer sees mission for science

Other Navy pilots and crew members have reported similar sightings. Former US President Barack Obama stated in the CBS-Show “The Late Late Show with James Corden”, he shouldn’t reveal everything he knows about the UAPs. However, he affirmed, “What is true, and I mean it, is that there are imagery and records of objects in the sky that we do not know exactly what they are. We cannot explain how they move, their trajectory. They just had no explainable pattern. “

Due to the relevance that the UFO topic has achieved in society, it is also becoming an important issue for science for Harvard astronomer Loeb. “Serious people, politicians, government officials and the military, to whom we entrust the security of our country, say: They are objects in flight that we do not understand,” he said Deutschlandfunk. “Then science has a duty to find out what these objects are. That is an important question, ”Loeb clarified.

UFO reports in the USA: “Answering questions that society is interested in”

The Harvard astronomer also called for scientists who believe extraterrestrial technology to be possible not to smile any further. Researchers are often concerned about their image. “Our culture is geared towards showing that you are smart, that you do not make mistakes and that you do not take any risks,” said Loeb. “We should be less afraid of our image and let ourselves be guided more by scientific evidence in order to judge whether an idea is valid or not,” he continued.

Scientific evidence has so far been in short supply for UAP videos. It is believed that there is more data than has been published so far. However, the recordings were made using secret technology. Therefore, the analyzes remain secret for the time being. The upcoming UFO report by the Pentagon Commission to the US Congress will probably not change anything.

In order to clarify what the unknown objects in flight actually are, more public data are required, said Loeb. Nevertheless, he is convinced: “Scientists have to answer the questions that society is interested in. Even if the objects turn out to be something banal. ”On the other hand, there is too much room for speculation and“ crazy thoughts ”. (ph)

