ofLena Bammert shut down

A mysterious flying object has been sighted in Indonesia. A video shows how it falls into the sea. The authorities are now investigating the incident.

East Java / Indonesia – UFO sighting has a long history. The José Bonilla observation is one of the first documented observations of an unidentifiable object in flight. The Mexican astronomer José Bonilla was able to observe and document many smaller objects in front of the solar disk in August 1883. At the time, no logical explanation was found, meanwhile researchers from the National University of Mexico have classified the sightings as possible fragments of a comet. But even today we do not know everything about the universe by far, accordingly there are always inexplicable sightings – the most recent one happened off the coast of Indonesia.

UFO in Indonesia: flying object slides into the sea

On the beach of Jangkar Beach, witnesses filmed an elongated flying object on the horizon, which slowly disappears into the water, leaving a kind of smoke trail behind it. The “landing” also appears to be very controlled, the whole thing doesn’t seem like a crash. The head of the Indonesian space agency is now investigating the incident, and a team has been sent to the affected location in East Java. One island to the west is the tourist island of Bali.

The timing of the sighting in Indonesia was also successful. Because on June 1, the US Department of Defense wants to submit a report in which its previously secret research on unknown flying objects is to be disclosed. The Pentagon probably doesn’t believe in extraterrestrials. Rather, the secret report is intended to examine whether Russia or China can come up with new, possibly superior, armaments technology.

More and more UFO sightings: “Increase in such reports noticeable”

Across from the British tabloid The Sun the head of the Indonesian Aerospace Authority (LAPAN), Emanuel Sungging Mumpuni, speculated that the as yet unidentified object could be a kind of balloon: “It was too slow to be an object falling from space. ”

THE? The secret of an anchor-shaped UFO leaves a trail of smoke before it plunges into the sea off Indonesia. https://t.co/S5bGHWkfzb – 🇩🇪Kosmopolit7🇩🇪 (@ Kosmopolit7) May 28, 2021

The UFO sighting could turn out to be a completely “natural” object, as is so often the case. After all, the observation fits in with the time. According to the Central Research Network for Extraordinary Celestial Phenomena (Cenap) in Hesse, observations of supposedly extraterrestrial objects in flight have occurred more frequently than usual since the corona pandemic: “Now, after more than a year with lower flight movements in Germany, the increase in such reports is noticeable,” said Hans Jürgen Köhler from Cenap opposite the dpa. (live)

List of rubric lists: © Joseph Sohm via www.imago-images