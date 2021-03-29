ofMichelle Brey shut down

The Pentagon apparently wants to publish a report on “unidentified aerial phenomena” in June. A former head of the secret service gave indications of the first details.

New York – For several years the US has been investigating unexplainable UFO sightings by its military pilots. In 2020 recordings of “unidentified objects in flight” (UFO) published by the Pentagon caused a sensation. A new report from the Pentagon, expected to be released on June 1, could bring new details to the public.

UFO sighting confirmed? New Pentagon Report Contains Difficult To Explain Detail

This was made possible shortly before the turn of the year by the then US President Donald Trump. He signed a legislative package that was primarily about financial aid in the Corona crisis. But this document also dealt with the so-called “Intelligence Authorization Act”, which set the US secret services a period of six months to inform Congress about “unidentified aerial phenomena”. That reported among other things CNN.

UFO sighting confirmed? – Ex-head of the secret service: “Unexplained phenomena”

In an interview with Fox News Former intelligence chief John Ratcliffe commented on details. “Frankly, there have been far more sightings than has been publicly known,” he said. “And when we talk about sightings, we are talking about things that Air Force or Navy pilots have seen or observed by satellites that show actions that are difficult to explain.” As examples, he cited movements that are difficult to explain reproduce. Movements that you don’t have the technology for. Or objects that would have broken the sound barrier without a bang.

You always look for plausible explanations, Ratcliffe continues. Still, there are cases “where we do not have good explanations for the things we have seen.” As soon as the report is approved, it can talk about the subject in more detail.

When asked where the sightings were made, Ratcliff replied, “Worldwide.” And that they would go beyond “just a pilot or just a satellite or a news archive.” “Some of them are unexplained phenomena and there are some more than have been published so far,” he emphasized again.

