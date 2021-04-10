ofRaffael Scherer shut down

An absolute top soccer star is sure to have seen a UFO before. He believes in government conspiracy.

Gareth Bale (31), soccer star from Tottenham Hotspur, had an uncanny encounter of the second kind. He was absolutely certain that he had seen an unidentified flying object. In a YouTube video on the team’s channel, he and his team-mate Joe Rodon (23) asked each other random, bizarre questions. They came up with the subject of UFOs and extraterrestrials.

There are 100 percent aliens

Rodon rather writhed around the question of the existence of aliens, but Bale made it clear: “There are 100 percent aliens”. In the further course of the question-and-answer game, the discussion about extraterrestrial life came up again and again. Bale surprised with several statements and theories about it.

Bale firmly believes in the existence of UFOs and suspects government conspiracy behind them

Among other things, he said that there were already videos of UFOs that had been published by the American government. And that “they hide aliens from us”. He also believes that some UFOs are “government secret”. But that’s not all, the Welshman is also sure that he has had contact with a UFO himself: “By the way, I’ve seen one before,” he says firmly. However, when, where and how it looked, he keeps silent.

The American Pentagon recently announced that it would publish reports of puzzling UFO sightings in June. In the end, Rodon, who is already annoyed by Bale’s follow-up about the existence of aliens, gave in: “I’ll just say yes now, so that you leave me alone”. Satisfied, Bale leans back at the end of the video and explains again with conviction: “There are aliens”. Unknown celestial bodies keep puzzling scientists.