According to what was communicated by the publisher to retailers, UFO Robot Grendizer – The wolves’ banquet will no longer be available from November 14, 2023 as initially planned, but will be slightly delayed and will go on sale from November 30th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. It is not yet clear whether this new date refers only to the physical copies of the game or also to the digital versions, we will update you as soon as we know more.

The version Nintendo Switch does not yet have a release date, and is scheduled for a generic 2024.

Developed by Microids, UFO Robot Grendizer – The wolves’ banquet follows the first narrative arc of the famous Grendizer animated series from 1975. The title will also be available in the Deluxe And Collector’s Editionof which we include more details below.

There Deluxe Edition will include:

The game

A lenticular card

An exclusive Steelbook®

A key ring

A poster

There Collector’s Edition will include:

Collector’s box

An exclusive statue of Grendizer

Digital bonuses

The game

A lenticular card

An exclusive Steelbook®

A key ring

Set of 3 pins

4 lithographs

A golden ticket

An exclusive Artbook

A Poster

Below you can see the latest gameplay trailer shown for the title.