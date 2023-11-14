Microids And PLAION announce that from today UFO Robot Grendizer – The wolves’ banquet is available all over the world in digital format, but they confirm – as we anticipated a few days ago – that the release of the physical editions for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series was postponed to November 30th. The physical edition for Nintendo Switch is still scheduled for a generic 2024, but not only that: the launch on old-gen platforms is also postponed, PlayStation 4 and Xbox Onefor an unspecified period.

UFO Robot Grendizer – The wolves’ banquet is available from today on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Here you can find ours review of the title, while below we can see the launch trailer.

UFO Robot Grendizer – The Wolves’ Feast is available digitally from today and will arrive in physical version on November 30, 2023

Milan, 14 November 2023 – Microids is pleased to present the launch trailer of the video game UFO Robot Grendizer – The wolves’ banquet. Explore a new dimension where Vega’s iconic beasts, such as Dam Dam and Gorgon, come to life like never before. Immerse yourself in a rich and varied universe and take the opportunity to deepen your knowledge of the many facets of the game. Master Alcor’s TFO, discover the power of the Space Disc and the dynamism of the spinning fist. Each element has been designed to deliver an immersive and unforgettable gaming experience, promising hours of intense adventure and exploration. Get ready for an epic journey where every detail has been designed to amaze and evoke unforgettable memories. UFO Robot Grendizer – The wolves’ banquet is available today digitally only for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Physical versions for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X|S will be available on November 30, 2023, while the digital versions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One soon. The Nintendo Switch version will be available in 2024.

UFO Robot Grendizer – The wolves’ banquet follows the first story arc of the anime series, giving players the chance to revisit the most iconic moments of this epic adventure. Fans of the series will be thrilled to know that the game features the memorable musical themes from the anime, re-orchestrated for an even more immersive experience. These musical themes were a key part of the anime’s success and players will now be able to enjoy them interactively.

To provide a wonderful experience for fans, a Collector’s and a Deluxe Edition of UFO Robot Grendizer – The wolves’ banquet.

There Deluxe Edition will include:

The game

A lenticular card

An exclusive Steelbook®

A key ring

A poster

There Collector’s Edition will include:

Collector’s box

An exclusive statue of Grendizer

Digital bonuses

The game

A lenticular card

An exclusive Steelbook®

A key ring

Set of 3 pins

4 lithographs

A golden ticket

An exclusive Artbook

A Poster

More information on UFO Robot Grendizer – The Feast of Wolves:

Based on the famous anime based on the UFO Robot Grendizer manga by Go Nagai, this action game will give nostalgics the chance to take on the role of Daisuke and his great robot and experience epic adventures. A unique opportunity to dive headfirst into an iconic pop culture universe full of courage, betrayal and sensational battles!

The cult animated series was one of the first successful exports of Japanese animation in the late 1970s. We all remember Grendizer’s iconic battles and weapons used to defeat the forces of King Vega, who launched attacks on Earth from his secret base hidden on the dark side of the moon. Are you ready for a legendary return?

UFO Robot Grendizer – The wolves’ banquet is available today digitally for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series The physical versions for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series The Nintendo Switch version will be available in 2024.

