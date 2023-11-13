The year was 1975 when Go NagaiJapanese mangaka, collaborated on the creation of UFO Robot Gattaiger – The great battle of the flying saucers, a medium-length film of approximately thirty minutes distributed in cinemas in Japan and a pilot film for what later became the basis for the development of the television series of the same name. After about fifty years Grendizer returns again to be talked about through UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of Wolves, a title that promises to restore the same sensations as the original work, through a strong nostalgia operation, also thanks to an Italian dubbing that tries to pay homage to that of the anime. So join us, Daisuke And Alcor in our latest review!

UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of Wolves

PlayStation 5

Microids

Endroad

Tongue: Italian (texts and dubbing)

November 14th 2023 (digital edition), November 30, 2023 (physical edition), generic 2024 for Nintendo Switch version

Note: the Deluxe Edition contains an additional costume and an extra mission (both also obtainable for anyone who pre-ordered the game)

We reviewed UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of Wolves with a PlayStation 5 code provided to us free of charge by Microids via PLAION.



Since the kingdom of Vega he destroyed the planet FleedPrince Daisuke he finds himself forced to find refuge on planet Earth. Welcomed and adopted by Doctor Proctonnow lives on the farm White Birch together with many friends who do not yet know his true identity. With Vega’s invasion of Earth now imminent, Daisuke is preparing to defend the planet with the help of Grendizer, a gigantic robot kept deep within the research observatory. With the help of Alcor, the prince of the planet Fleed will have to repel Vega’s constant attacks and fight against his monstrous flying saucers, fearsome robots sent to destroy him and conquer the planet.

The legend begins here

UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of Wolves retraces, quite faithfully, the first seven episodes of the original anime, in about five hours of gameplay which however tell the story in a rather hasty way. In fact, the game seems to be aimed above all at long-time fans of the protagonist of the same name, who do not need a detailed explanation of the various events narrated in the game. Those who don’t have much knowledge of the title will find themselves with an adequate smattering of Gō Nagai’s universe, but the game absolutely cannot replace the original media, if not for a higher feeling of identification.

The title offers the player six macro-areas and about forty (very short) missions to complete in total. The settings always appear varied at first glance, such as an archipelago devastated by the volcano or the narrow streets of Tokyo, even if in detail they often appear empty and desolate, with a strong “copy and paste” both in the inhabited areas and in the enormous forests , making even exploration tedious. Each area, in addition to its main missions, will also present various secondary activities. We will have to hunt for alien capsules, chests full of resources for upgrading, Vega forges, points to meditate and minor collectibles that will not enrich the overall experience in any way. We will also feel the same feeling of “uselessness” regarding the meditation points, feeling more than twenty times (even more in reality) “how beautiful the Earth is”, “I have to protect these lakes”, “what a wonderful view”leaving the player with very little desire to search for the remaining points.

The purpose of each section will always be the same, complete the proposed missions and then reach the final boss of the area. There won’t be much variety, every situation will always be resolved in the same way, whether it’s escorts, rescues, elimination or reaching a point B from point TO. There will also be sections where you can directly impersonate Daisuke inside the White Birch farm or in the research center, to have a chat with the secondary characters and find out more about the events of the story, or even change Grendizer’s skin among the five proposed.

Space Halberd!

As for combat, UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of Wolves provides two different scenarios. The first features Grendizer as the protagonist and his fight against Vega’s monsters, presenting classic controls of a third-person action video game. We will be able to attack with fists and halberd, in some cases even creating powerful combos, we will be able to dodge and jump, as well as use the anti-gravity ray to temporarily block enemies. Each special action that we are going to carry out will partially consume the special bar in the protagonist’s possession, and can only be recharged by attacking enemies. The bar will also be consumed by recharging Grendizer’s life through sunlight, even if it presents itself as a very slow and risky action if we are surrounded by multiple enemies.

The second scenario instead sees Alcor as the protagonist with his TFO and Daisuke with his Grendizer “UFO Robot” version, presenting Scrolling shooter stages, where we will be able to attack, dodge, and also experience the thrill of flying between the devastated buildings of Tokyo in the throes of an alien war. Inside the game we will also find a summary Skill Tree where we will be able to unlock powerful abilities through the use of materials collected during fights, also unlocking special attacks like the famous one Space Halberd.

When Vega isn’t the only obstacle…

One of the strong points of UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of Wolves is to show you how often the real enemy is hidden right inside you, ironically speaking, given that the enemy against which you will have to resist will not only be Vega, but also all the technical problems that will accompany you during the short, fortunately, adventure.

To get you used to the various difficulties you will encounter during the game, the title decides to come to your aid right away by ripping the band-aid off as quickly as possible, presenting a wrong command scheme both in the options and in the tutorial, leaving you to wonder why, after years and years of playing, you no longer even know how to recognize the buttons on your controller. But don’t despair, the title also offers you an eye exam included in the price of the game, presenting an Italian translation of the texts with several errors, so that you can train yourself to find all the typing errors, such as Daisuke becoming Actsrus (definitely more exotic), work that becomes work (just to underline the heaviness of the task entrusted), and many others that I will leave the fun of finding to you.

Remaining on problems that can be considered “minor”, we also highlight a counter of missions completed/to be completed which is somewhat distorted, with a number of missions to be completed rarely in line with reality. Now a bad reviewer would say that this is pure inattention on the part of the developers, but not me, I want to throw my heart (and Grendizer too) over the obstacle, trying to convince me and all of you that they wanted nothing more than to create an effective surprise effect:

“The counter shows seven missions to complete in total, I’m at six, I think I’m almost at the end… but why are there still four exclamation points?”

“SURPRISE, you’re not done yet! Happy? Imagine that we have included this surprise in almost all the maps!”.

Among the surprise effects we can also add that every time we start the game again this will happen the language of the initial menu and the game will change, encouraging you to learn new languages. And then we complain that today’s software houses no longer think about us players… ungrateful people!

Technically speaking, the title will never present high fluidity, except during the boss battles and the first game area which serves as a tutorial, as they are more linear and less heavy to load. THEOn the other hand, the dubbing, both Italian and Japanese, surpasses every aspect of the game, making it, together with the iconic musical tracks, one of the few reasons for recovering the title. Visually we find graphics in cel shading, although we will often find ourselves turning up our noses at enemies who mysteriously disappear inside rocks and elements of the scenario, or seeing Grendizer walking on cars, trees or near houses without any visible damage to the ‘setting.

To whom do we recommend UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of Wolves?

UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of Wolves it is mainly recommended for long-time fans of the protagonist of the same name, who since childhood have wanted to pilot Grendizer like the good old man Duke Fleed, although this will not be such a noteworthy experience. A title that we recommend picking up at a strong discount and perhaps as an accompaniment to the original series.

Piloting Grendizer makes a childhood dream come true and the faithfulness to the original work is noticeable

The dubbing and the musical tracks strike at the heart with a great nostalgia effect

Ultimately simple and satisfying gameplay… …But the lack of variety between missions brings a great feeling of monotony

Technically overlooked on several fronts

Really low longevity and little replayability