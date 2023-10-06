To enjoy such beauty, finish your math salad and press the play button, then you can go and play on Mars.

It doesn’t turn into a rocket missile with thousand valve circuits this gameplay trailer Of UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves but surely among the stars he sprints and goes since he is completely dubbed into Italian and is exclusive to Multiplayer.it.

Video details

The video itself is really interesting: it lasts about six minutes and shows scenes taken from different moments of the game. In the first we see the miracle of electronics with a human heart Grendizer fighting against several Vega monsters minors in the 3D action section, using some of his most iconic weapons such as the Space Halberd and Electronic Boomerangs to defend a dam.

Once the enemies have been defeated, Grendizer is attacked by a stronger Vega monster, Gamegame, that is, a boss. After beating him, we can see an aerial sequence, basically a classic bullet hell style vertical scrolling shooter, in which Alcor (Koji Kabuto) faces another boss: Gorugoru, whose robotic heads are not shown, but only the flying saucer body.

Before pressing a magic button and closing the browser, we remind you that UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of Wolves will be released on November 14, 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. The Nintendo Switch version will arrive during 2024.

The best Grendizer video game?

For those who don’t know it, UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of Wolves is an action video game based on UFO Robot Grendizer, an animated series from the mid-1970s, produced by Toei Animation and based on the manga by Gō Nagai. Broadcast in Italy in 1978, it was enormously successful, so much so that it contributed to the mass arrival of other anime from Japan. Read our recent review of UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of Wolves for more details.