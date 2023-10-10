Microids launches a new gameplay trailer online for UFO Robot Grendizer – The wolves’ banqueta game based on the famous 70s animated series belonging to the genre Super Robot Of Go Nagai (original call UFO Robot Grendizer). In the video we can admire the various gameplay sections of which the title will be composed, which will change depending on the structure of the protagonist mecha, from the classic third-person action game to the classic shoot ’em up.

We remind you that UFO Robot Grendizer – The wolves’ banquet will be available from November 14, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. The version for Nintendo Switch it will be available later in 2024.

UFO Robot Grendizer – The Feast of Wolves: discover a new and epic gameplay trailer!

Milan, 10 October 2023 – Microids is pleased to present a gameplay video of UFO Robot Grendizer – The wolves’ banquet. Explore a new dimension where iconic Vega monsters, such as Dam Dam and Gorgon, come to life like never before. Immerse yourself in a rich and varied universe and take the opportunity to delve into the many facets of the game. Learn Alcor’s TFO, discover the power of the Space Disc and the dynamism of the spinning fist. Each element has been designed to deliver an immersive and unforgettable gaming experience, promising hours of intense adventure and exploration. Prepare for an epic journey where every detail has been designed to amaze and evoke unforgettable memories. UFO Robot Grendizer – The wolves’ banquet will be available on November 14, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. The Nintendo Switch version will be available in 2024.

UFO Robot Grendizer – The wolves’ banquet will follow the first story arc of the anime series, giving players the chance to revisit the most iconic moments of this epic adventure. Fans of the series will be thrilled to know that the game will feature the anime’s memorable musical themes, re-orchestrated for an even more immersive experience. These musical themes were a key part of the anime’s success and players will now be able to enjoy them interactively.

To provide a wonderful experience for fans, a Collector’s and a Deluxe Edition of will also be available UFO Robot Grendizer – The wolves’ banquet.

There Deluxe Edition will include:

The game

A lenticular card

An exclusive Steelbook®

A key ring

A poster

There Collector’s Edition will include:

Collector’s box

An exclusive statue of Grendizer

Digital bonuses

The game

A lenticular card

An exclusive Steelbook®

A key ring

Set of 3 pins

4 lithographs

A golden ticket

An exclusive Artbook

A Poster

More information on UFO Robot Grendizer – The Feast of Wolves:

Based on the famous anime based on the UFO Robot Grendizer manga by Go Nagai, this action game will give nostalgics the chance to take on the role of Daisuke and his great robot and experience epic adventures. A unique opportunity to dive headfirst into an iconic pop culture universe full of courage, betrayal and sensational battles!

The cult animated series was one of the first successful exports of Japanese animation in the late 1970s. We all remember Grendizer’s iconic battles and weapons used to defeat the forces of King Vega, who launched attacks on Earth from his secret base hidden on the dark side of the moon. Are you ready for a legendary return?

UFO Robot Grendizer – The wolves’ banquet will be available from November 14, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. The Nintendo Switch version will be available in 2024.

Follow Microids on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram

Or up: http://www.microids.com/