UFO Robot Grendizer: The Banquet of Wolves finally has one exit date official, announced by Microids a few minutes ago: the game inspired by the famous Japanese robot will be available starting November 14th on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, while the Nintendo Switch version will arrive in 2024.

Announced in February 2021, UFO Robot Grendizer: The Banquet of Wolves will mark the debut of the work of Go Nagai on current platforms with a tie-in that undoubtedly leverages the nostalgia and popularity of the series, especially in Europe.