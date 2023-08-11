Microids has released a new gameplay trailers Of UFO Robot Grendizer: The Banquet of Wolvesthe new video game dedicated to the famous Go Nagai robot, in this case focused on a game phase in which you use the Spazer.

The game immediately attracted considerable attention, which is quite natural since it is an official title dedicated to the famous Grendizer series for modern platforms, so it is also interesting to see this new gameplay fragment.

The video in question focuses on a phase in which the “flying saucer” Spazer is used, which is a component of Grendizer evidently the protagonist of some phases of gameplay.

From what we can see, in these sections the game takes on the appearance of one shooter rather classic, with the view moved behind the shuttle while trying to avoid obstacles, hit enemies and dodge bullets within a 3D setting that offers more or less large areas in which to fly.