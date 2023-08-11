Microids has released a new gameplay trailers Of UFO Robot Grendizer: The Banquet of Wolvesthe new video game dedicated to the famous Go Nagai robot, in this case focused on a game phase in which you use the Spazer.
The game immediately attracted considerable attention, which is quite natural since it is an official title dedicated to the famous Grendizer series for modern platforms, so it is also interesting to see this new gameplay fragment.
The video in question focuses on a phase in which the “flying saucer” Spazer is used, which is a component of Grendizer evidently the protagonist of some phases of gameplay.
From what we can see, in these sections the game takes on the appearance of one shooter rather classic, with the view moved behind the shuttle while trying to avoid obstacles, hit enemies and dodge bullets within a 3D setting that offers more or less large areas in which to fly.
The official game of Grendizer
UFO Robot Grendizer: The Banquet of Wolves is a kind of dream come true for fans of the series, considering that it’s been several years since we have seen an action centered on the robot created by Go Nagaiwhich made the history of Japanese animation and beyond.
It is a 3D action game which recovers scenarios, situations, robots and characters from the series and allows you to use Grendizer in its various configurations, with skills and weapons taken directly from the animated series. The game follows the first narrative arc of Grendizer, thus allowing you to retrace the various historical moments of the series.
In recent days we have seen the release date announced by Microids and set for November 14, 2023 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox (in 2024 on Nintendo Switch) and we have published a tried and tested version of the game.
#UFO #Robot #Grendizer #Banquet #Wolves #gameplay #trailer #Spazer #action
Leave a Reply