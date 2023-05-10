French publisher Microids has announced the name of the composer from the soundtrack Of UFO Robot Grendizer: The banquet of the wolves. This is Marcin Przybyłowicz, former author of the soundtrack of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Joining him will be composer Magda Urbańska (GWENT: Rogue Mage). The two will compose the soundtrack of the game starting from the themes of the original animated series, too loved by fans to give them up.

“Working on the Grendizer franchise is a real honor for me. The series was pioneering for the whole medium, especially for the musical part, which made the cartoon stand out at the time and allowed it to be remembered even today despite being aired in the 70s! Grendizer has involved entire generations of people and I’m really happy to be able to participate in his legacy by offering original compositions inspired by the famous classic themes of the show”, he declares Marcin Przybylowicz.

Przybyłowicz will work together with the French studio Endroadwhich is developing the game and which is made up of “industry veterans who have previously worked for Ubisoft or Amplitude Studios. Philippe “Golgoth71″ Dessoly, game developer since 1989 (Ocean Software) and official IP artist Grendizer for five years, will also support the artistic direction of the studio.”

The contents of the Deluxe and Collector Editions have also been revealed. Let’s see them.

The Deluxe Edition of UFO Robot Grendizer: The banquet of the wolves

deluxe edition

A poster





The Collector’s Edition of UFO Robot Grendizer: The banquet of the wolves

Collector’s Edition

Collector’s box

An exclusive statue of Grendizer

Digital bonuses

3 sets of pins

4 lithographs

An exclusive golden ticket

An exclusive Artbook

