Microids announced who will be the composer of the soundtrack of the already highly anticipated UFO Robot Grendizer: The banquet of the wolvesthe game based on the anime series by UFO Robot Grendizer arriving during this 2023. We are also shown the very rich for the first time Collector’s Edition which includes, among many things, a 25 cm statue of the protagonist mecha.

To take care of the soundtrack will be Marcin Przybylowiczcomposer of the soundtrack of The Witcher 3flanked by Magda Urbanańskacomposer for Gwent: Rouge Mage. The two will give us original songs based on the most iconic themes of the animated series. More details are available below the trailer.

We remind you that UFO Robot Godlrake: The Banquet of Wolves will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

UFO Robot Grendizer: The Banquet of the Wolves – Italian Trailer

UFO Robot Grendizer: Banquet of Wolves composer revealed: Marcin Przybyłowicz will sign the soundtrack Also discover the contents of the Deluxe and Collector editions of the game! Milan, 9 May 2023 – Microids is pleased to reveal that the official soundtrack of its highly anticipated game UFO Robot Grendizer: The banquet of the wolves will be signed by the famous composer Marcin Przybyłowicz (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt). He will be joined by the talented composer Magda Urbańska (Gwent: Rouge Mage). Together they will compose the original soundtrack, which will be based on the iconic musical themes of the animated series, key elements that contributed to its success! “Working on the Grendizer franchise is a real honor for me. The series was pioneering for the whole medium, especially for the musical part, which made the cartoon stand out at the time and allowed it to still be remembered today despite being aired in the 70s! Grendizer has involved entire generations of people and I’m really happy to be able to participate in his legacy by offering original compositions inspired by the famous classic themes of the show“, he declares Marcin Przybylowicz. Marcin Przybyłowicz will work closely with French studio Endroad, made up of industry veterans who previously worked for Ubisoft or Amplitude Studios. Philippe “Golgoth71” Dessoly, video game developer since 1989 (Ocean Software) and official artist of the Grendizer IP for five years, will also support the artistic direction of the studio. With the ultimate goal of bringing a wonderful experience to fans, UFO Robot Grendizer: The banquet of the wolves will also have one Deluxe and a Collector’s Edition. There deluxe edition will include: The full game

A lenticular card

An exclusive steelbook®

A keychain

A poster There Collector’s Edition will include: Collector’s box

An exclusive statue of Grendizer

Digital bonuses

The full game

A lenticular card

An exclusive steelbook®

A keychain

3 sets of pins

4 lithographs

An exclusive golden ticket

An exclusive Artbook

A poster More information on UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves: Based on the famous anime based on the manga UFO Robot Grendizer by Go Nagai, this action game will give nostalgic gamers the chance to take on the role of Daisuke and his great robot and experience epic adventures. A unique opportunity to dive headfirst into an iconic pop culture universe full of bravery, betrayal and sensational battles! The cult animated series was one of the first successful exports of Japanese animation in the late 1970s. We all remember the iconic Grendizer battles and weapons used to defeat the forces of King Vega, who launched attacks on Earth from his secret base hidden on the dark side of the moon. Are you ready for a legendary return? UFO Robot Grendizer: The banquet of the wolves will be released later this year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Follow Microids on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Or on the site: http://www.microids.com/ Watch all the videos on Youtube

Source: Microids via PLAION